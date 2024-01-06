Postecoglou speaks on Dier to Bayern Münich

Tottenham had a frustrating start to the match, with no goal in the opening 45 minutes from either side but plenty of chances created by Spurs as Burnley had little play taking place in their own half.

The first few chances consisted of contribution from primarily Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski, who attempted to cross the ball into the 18 yard box from either side of each wing.

However, in the second half Ange Postecoglou’s side managed to score the first goal of Tottenham’s 2023/24 FA Cup campaign, enabling a win for the club and progression into the 4th round of the competition.

The winning goal was scored by Pedro Porro in the 78th minute, after the Spanish full-back was able to tackle the ball from Zeki Amdouni, around 50 yards away from the Spurs net.

Porro then proceeded to take a shot on his right foot just outside of the 18 yard box, after a dribble towards the area.

The right-back’s shot was volleyed into the top left-hand corner of the goal, curving into the net beautifully.

As a result of this, Burnley have been knocked out of the FA Cup and Spurs are through to the next round, with no replay to be taken at Turf Moor.

Ange Postecoglou’s Post-Match Thoughts

Thoughts on the Player’s Performance

The interviewer described this match as needing a “very special goal to break the deadlock”, as Porro’s goal came three quarters into the match.

Their boss expressed his opinion on the result: ”Yeah, it did look like that’s what it was going to take because obviously, we controlled the game and just be wasteful in front of the goal. But yeah, it’s a cup competition, the most important thing is that you find the way to win and we did that.”

Being wasteful in the final third of the pitch

Tottenham had seven shots on target out of 16, most of which didn’t pose any difficulty to Arijanet Múric and fell comfortably into his hands.

The Spurs manager said: “It is what it is you know, you just got to deal with it like I said, the most important thing is that you know you can sit there and analyse it but ultimately in a cup competition it’s about being successful to get to the next round because in every game we’re going to play in a knockout comp, you know, it’s going to take something on the day to get it done. Sometimes, you know, that can be something conventional, sometimes unconventional or something special like tonight but as long as it gets the job done.”

Is Eric Dier injured tonight?

Dier had not been injured during any match, however had not featured in the game tonight and was presumed to have been in talks with Bayern Munich, after rumours had spread that the Englishman was leaving the club.

Postecoglou said: “Yeah, he’s injured. He just pulled up sore and didn’t train yesterday.”

Dier being linked with Bayern Munich

Postecoglou then reinstated his knowledge that Dier was definitely injured and denied knowing about any transfer agreements.

He said: “Separate issue mate but don’t question my integrity when I say he’s injured he’s injured, he didn’t train yesterday. I can get a vision for you, ask him, but he’ll say he was injured. Got nothing to do with anything else. I’ve got no idea {about transfer business}, but when you ansk me whether he is injured, he’s injured like I didn’t make that up. If he wasn’t injured I’d say that he wasn’t selected, it’s easy for me to say - he’s injured. Now in terms of anything else that’s happening, not on my radar and not that I’ve heard of and if there is something I’m sure I’ll hear of it but you know, fair to say the last 24 hours I’ve been focusing on the game and the guys who are available.”, said Ange Postecoglou.

How Postecoglou has helped Porro to transform

Postecoglou expressed his gratitude for Pedro Porro and his ambition to want to keep improving in the sport, featuring as one of the Lilywhite’s best players this season so far.

The Tottenham boss said: “Oh yeah I think, credit to him. I love Pedro because from the day I arrived he’s got so much enthusiasm, passion, energy for the game and he’s worked really really hard on the defensive side of his game, obviously, it’s a different role, he’s probably more used to playing as a wing-back and he’s got a lot more defensive responsibility but we always knew he had the quality, the attacking qualities. He’s shown that, not just tonight, during the year he’s been a real big part of our creative side of our game and he’s probably just missed the goal, he;’s been a bit unlucky this year, he’s hit the post a couple of times. Yeah look, really pleased for him and credit to him because like I said, he’s worked really hard at his game and he continues to do so, you know, he’s still a young man and he’s been outstanding for us.”

Ryan Sessegnon’s first Spurs game back in 11 months

Sessegnon was only featured as a substitute in this match, 83 minutes into the game, seen to be disappointing to the crowd as he was returning from a loan deal at Hoffenheim.

The Spurs boss said: “Yeah I guess so {that it is harsh bringing him on so late}, I mean it’s sort of what wasn’t always the plan - the plan tonight was to give him minutes but the game was going the way the game was going so it made sense to give him some time out there but he has missed a lot of football and it’s going to take him a while but it’s where we’re at, we’ve got three centre-halves on the bench and young kids on the bench, we’re bare bones but this group of players still keeps finding a way.”

Were there any fresh injuries tonight?

Ben Davies was seen signalling to come off after he was believed to have a hamstring injury from a tackle made on him earlier in the match, however the defender was never substituted off.

Ange Postecoglou said: “Yeah… Ben Davies looks like he’s done his hamstring, so looks like he’ll be out and Gio’s (Lo Celso) got a bit of tightness I’m hoping it’s nothing serious. Bentancur is fine he’s just fatigued, obviously he hasn’t played and probably played more than we wanted to but he said he felt fine.”

Micky Van de Ven not coming on the pitch

The defender hasn’t played for Tottenham since he became injured during the Chelsea match in November, however he was featured on the bench tonight for the first time since that match and it was presumed he would be playing, however he was never substituted on.

The Tottenham coach said: “The plan was to give him some game time tonight but the way the game was going I just thought, you know, we kind of needed something up front to sort of crack them open so you know we kept them on ice but he’s trained this week and he’s okay. He’ll obviously train fully and he’s available for selection.