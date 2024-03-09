Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 against Qarabağ in midweek in the Europa League thanks to a late Patrick Schick strike.

Xabi Alonso's side are currently on an immense run of 34 games unbeaten in all competitions and are seven points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

On the other hand, VfL Wolfsburg are without a win in 2024 in the Bundesliga with six draws and two losses since the turn of the year.

Coach Niko Kovac is under immense pressure as Wolfsburg coach and will have to gain some time with a result on Sunday.

Last time against VfL Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso managed to win 2-1 thanks to a goal and an assist from Jeremy Frimpong.

In spite of this, Kovac's Wolfsburg have grabbed wins in four of their last five trips to Leverkusen.

Their last result at the BayArena was a 2-2 draw in the 2022-23 campaign as Maximilian Arnold scored.

Ahead of the clash with Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said: "We (Bayer Leverkusen) need good energy for Sunday and we have lots of fresh players for that. I say again and again, we need the whole squad!"

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

For Bayer 04, Jeremie Frimpong is currently serving a yellow card suspension after he received his fifth yellow against Köln last weekend.



Also, Victor Boniface is still out with a groin injury until at leat April and Arthur has a recurring thigh problem so will miss the tie.

VfL Wolfsburg

Joakim Maehle is out as he is serving a yellow card suspension. Jakub Kamiński is ill so will also be unavailable.

Both Mattias Svanberg and Rogério are doubts ahead of Sunday evening's last tie as they have a calf problem and muscular issue respectively .

Predicted Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen

Hrádecký (c); Kossounou, Tah, Hincapié; Tella, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Schick

VfL Wolfsburg

Casteels; Baku, Lacroix, Jenz, Fischer; Gerhardt, Arnold (c); Majer, Wind, Paredes; Behrens

Key Players

Florian Wirtz proved key as Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side fought back to draw with Qarabağ.

His goal started the comeback against the side from Azerbaijan as Bayer Leverkusen preserved their unbeaten campaign.

In the Bundesliga, the young German has five goals and ten assists this campaign.

Only Leroy Sané (eleven) has more assists than him this campaign.

As well as this, Wirtz is only two goals off his most prolific season ever in the Bundesliga as he scored seven during the 2021-22 Bundesliga campaign.

Florian Wirtz was rested for most of the game against Qarabağ however he came on in the second half to turn the game around.

Lastly, Florian Wirtz seems to have moved past his injury worries he had earlier in his career.

He has made twenty-four appearances out of twenty-four games this season in the league.

VfL Wolfsburg - Koen Casteels

Koen Casteels has kept three clean sheets for Wolfsburg this season.

Adding to this, his saves will no doubt be key in keeping the Wolves in the tie on Sunday.

Also, he has saved sixty-four shots for Wolfsburg this season despite missing games for the club.

Similarly, he kept the second most clean sheets during the entire 2022-23 Bundesliga season with twelve.

No side have conceded less than Wolfsburg in the bottom half as they have only let in 39 goals this campaign.

Despite being a veteran in the league at thirty-one-years-old, Koen Casteels has only made eight appearances for his country Belgium due to the consistency of Thibaut Courtois.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

What time is kick-off?

The match is set to kick-off at the BayArena on Sunday at 18:30 (GMT).

Where can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom may choose to watch the match on the Sky Sports Football channel on their TV, on the Sky Sports website or via the Sky Sports App on mobile devices.