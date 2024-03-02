Goals from Karim Adeyemi and Ian Maatsen helped Dortmund win against the run of play in a match that Union Berlin dominated.

Story of the match

Sitting fourth, thirteen points of Bayern Munich in second, and only one point ahead of RB Leipzig in fifth, Dortmund arrived in Köpenick looking to cement their Champions League credentials against FC Union Berlin.

The visitors were looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Hoffenheim last weekend, having won just won once in five games.

Edin Terzic made two changes to the starting line-up.

In came Niklas Süle and Karim Adeyemi as Macro Reus and Salih Özcan were benched. Sebastien Haller (ankle injury) and Donnell Malen (suspension) both missed out.

Another point last week at home to FC Heidenheim lifted Union Berlin to 14th, eight points clear of FC Köln in the relegation zone.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the hosts.

Union have taken 18 in the 11 games since Nenad Bjelica took charge late last year. They had taken just one point in the previous 10 games.

Looking to extend his unbeaten home record to seven games, Bjelica made three changes, with Kevin Volland, Diogo Leite and Jerome Roussillon coming into the starting line-up.

Robin Gosens was a noticeable absentee after picking up a yellow card and suspension last weekend.

After a brief delay to the start due to a Pyro display, die Eisernen came out of the blocks flying.

Inside the opening moments, Benedict Hollerbach and Kevin Volland were causing havoc as the visitors’ 4-3-2-1 formation struggled to contain the hosts.

Once the fireworks fog cleared, Dortmund grew into the game but Union continued to dominate with 63% possession inside the opening half an hour.

Chances fell to Lucas Tousart, Andras Schafer and Hollerbach but Dortmund’s defence held strong to keep the score goalless.

The best chance fell to Volland on the half-hour mark as Hollerbach released his fellow forward into free space.

One-on-one with Meyer, Volland went for power, rather than precision and fired the ball over the bar from ten yards.

Dortmund’s first shot came from a corner in the 35th minute as Frederik Rönnow pulled off an extraordinary save to prevent Nico Schlotterbeck from scoring at the back-post.

Rönnow pulled off another great save moments later from Julian Brandt but could do nothing to stop Karim Adeyemi in the 41st minute.

A spectacular curling effort from the edge of the box found the top corner, with Rönnow well-beaten.

It proved to be the final action of an enthralling first-half.

Second half

Dortmund continued where they left off in the second half.

In the 51st minute, Rönnow was back on duty to prevent Niclas Füllkrug from extending the lead.

However, the hosts should have been level 60 seconds later as Volland saw his effort from ten yards tipped wide by Meyer.

For much of the next 15 minutes, the football was stuck in midfield and openings were few and far between until Union took charge in the latter stages.

Chances in the final ten minutes fell to substitutes, Brendan Aaronson and Yorbe Vertessen but Meyer was unbeatable.

In the final minute of normal time, Dortmund sealed the victory.

Ian Maatsen ran through the tired Union defence to finish cooly past Rönnow.

It was a cruel finish to a tight game.

Player of the match: Alexander Meyer

When Dortmund play Union, Goalkeepers don’t often get the plaudits.

In their previous nine Bundesliga clashes, the sides have produced 34 goals.

Today, the goals dried up, predominantly thanks to an inspired Alexander Meyer.

After a torrid display against Hoffenheim last week, the 32-year-old was in fine form to keep a clean sheet.

There were numerous highlights to pick from but his fingertip save to prevent Volland will be replayed by Dortmund fans over and over.

His defence were out of position as Hollerbach and Volland looked like they would walk the ball into the net but he kept his feet and pulled off a miraculous diving save.

Meyer has played second fiddle to Gregor Kobel for most of this season but fully deserved only his second clean sheet of the season.

His performance keeps Dortmund in charge of fourth place and dreaming of another Champions League campaign.