AC Milan 0-1 AS Roma: Gianluca Mancini secures Roma a narrow first-leg advantage

AC Milan and Roma’s first-ever meeting in Europe saw the Giallorossi claim a narrow advantage in the Europa League quarter-final.

The Rossoneri lacked attacking quality throughout with the Italian giants enjoying a lot of the ball failing to provide a threat. Roma on the other hand were excellent. The visitors were strong defensively and always provided a threat on the counter.

Weak defending in the 15th minute saw Gianluca Mancini's headed effort claim the only goal of the game.

The affair is finely poised ahead of next Thursday's second leg in Rome.

Story of the Match

The game began in a cagey fashion. Both teams were cautious not to make the first mistake with it taking eight minutes for a chance of the game to present itself. A shot from outside the box saw Tijjani Reijnders test Mile Svilar but the goalkeeper responded comfortably.

Both teams were knocking the ball around well but failed to show any true threat. That was until the 15th minute when Stephan El Shaarawy’s deflected effort forced an excellent save from Mike Maignan. The resulting corner saw Roma draw first blood. Paulo Dybala whipped an inviting ball into the box as Gianluca Mancini did excellently to lose his man, emerging free in the six-yard box, and burying the header into the bottom corner.

Milan’s best chance of the first half came from a corner in the 20th minute. An excellent ball was delivered deep towards the back post. Ruben Loftus-Cheek won the header and squared it to Oliver Giroud whose effort was headed off the line by Romelu Lukaku. But, it wasn’t over as the ball came straight back to the Frenchman who once again headed it towards goal but Lukaku was once more there to save the day. The Belgian forward did excellently to deny Milan the leveller.

Roma were performing well - keeping things tight but proving to be a threat on the counter.

Lukaku should have doubled the visitors lead in the 26th minute. El Shaarawy whipped an inviting ball across the box as the Belgian striker slid in to just poke it home but poor contact with the ball saw it straight into Maignan’s grateful grasp.

El Shaarawy once again caused carnage down the left flank in the 36th minute, as he received the ball and drove down the line eventually playing a delightful ball across the box with Lukaku expected just to tap home, but excellent awareness from Maignan saw him leap off his line and parry the cross away.

Milan was enjoying a lot of the ball but looked hopeless in attack whereas Roma was happy to sit deep and be a nuisance on the counter-attack.

Just before halftime, Leonardo Spinazzola burst down the left wing leaving Davide Calabria for dead. He emerged into the box and got his shot away but it just deflected into the side netting. The away side was proving to be a constant threat on the counter.

Roma more than deserved their halftime lead as Milan looked laboured and failed to threaten Roma. Daniele De Rossi’s side was executing their game plan excellently, ensuring that they took a positive result back to the Stadio Olimpico.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first with Milan failing to break the visitors down.

Excellent play from Roma on the hour mark epitomised the flow of the game - Milan made a mistake and their opponents pounced. Lukaku received the ball just inside of the box with his back facing the goal. He held it up well and found Lorenzo Pellegrini on his left who dragged an effort wide.

Milan began to grow into the second half as they tried to show more of a threat on the counter. But, Roma’s defence remained firm as they continued to impressively execute their gameplan.

The Rossoneri had their best chance in the 74th minute as Pellegrini delivered a cross, which quickly became a shot. Svilar quickly retreated, doing well to tip it over the bar.

With ten minutes to play, Paulo Dybala - who put in a tremendous performance - was withdrawn for Tammy Abraham.

In the 85th minute, Samuel Chukwueze did phenomenally to get himself into space, run the ball down to the byline and cut it back to Giroud. The Frenchman was a couple of yards from goal with the net gaping however, he couldn’t do enough to put the chance away striking the crossbar. A shocking miss that should have seen Milan level.

Four minutes were added on to the regulation ninety as Milan looked to hunt an equaliser, however, the hosts failed to create a threatening chance with Roma cruising to victory taking a goal advantage into the second leg.

Player of the Match: Stephan El Shaarawy

The winger was by far the best player on the pitch. He constantly proved a threat in wide areas as used his pace to get his side forward. El Shaarawy played some delicious balls across the box which on another night Lukaku would have put away and Roma would have won the game by a bigger margin.