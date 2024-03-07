Roberto De Zerbi's side have fared brilliantly so far in their maiden European campaign, losing one out of their six group stage fixtures.

They will hope they can carry their good form into this evening's fixture in the Italian capital, but it will not be an easy task.

Despite missing out on automatic qualification, Roma are still seen a behemoth within the competition and their threat is not unknown.

The Italian giants have only lost one of their last 23 home games in the UEFA Europa League, winning 17 and drawing five.

This loss came against Real Betis in the 2022/2023 group stage and since they have won eight of their nine games on home turf in the competition.

Who will Brighton have to look out for?

An amazing recent run of form from Roma is a testament to the quality that Daniele De Rossi has available to him.

His attack is filled with experienced quality, including former Premier League sharpshooter Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala who is still raising eyebrows in Serie A.

Lukaku is joint-second in the scoring charts in this season's competition, sitting one behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has netted seven.

Whilst Dybala hasn't shined in Europe, he has contributed to 19 goals (12 goals and seven assists) in 19 league fixtures, showing that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

It is not just the attack that is filled with an abundance of talent either, as their midfield has some names that can cause many problems.

These are captain Lorenzo Pellegrini, former Paris Saint-Germain star Leandro Paredes, and the promising Eduardo Bove.

Bove, who is just 21 years old, has featured in seven of Roma's eight Europa League fixtures and has impressed fans whilst also adding a goal to his name.

Pellegrini is also one that Brighton will need to lock off in Roma's midfield as he has scored two in four games in Europe, showing that De Rossi's team has goals everywhere.

So, how do Brighton stop these threats?

Since De Rossi's arrival in January, Roma have only lost one of their nine games in all competitions.

They are a very high-scoring team, and have scored 25 goals across these fixtures showing that they are tough to pin down.

Yet, it is possible and this showed in their loss at home to Inter Milan in the league as well as their stalemate with Feyenoord in the knockout round play-offs.

De Rossi has preferred to play an attacking 4-3-3 formation and has done so on five occasions in his tenure so far.

He has demanded his side to play more attacking football, which differs to Jose Mourinho's tight back five and possession-based attacks.

This style somewhat mirrors De Zerbi and his philosophy, meaning the two teams' set-ups will be similar, but Brighton have been strong defensively in the competition so far.

The Seagulls have the joint most clean sheets, tied with Slavia Praha on four, and have shown that they can be resilient in defence.

Due to Roma's attacking style, the Seagulls may thrive as De Zerbi allows his defence to invite pressure in.

While this may seem counterintuitive, it is a core strategy that enables his team to manipulate the opposition’s defensive shape and create numerical superiority in their own half.

It allows for space to be created in the attacking lanes, meaning there is every chance Brighton can go and snatch the game from Roma, due to the quality the pose in attack.