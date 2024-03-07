The Seagulls have an uphill task after a woeful display in the first leg of this Europa League round of 16 tie in Rome.

The hosts have been in scintillating form since ex-player Danielle De Rossi took over as head coach, and that has translated over to European competition.

Brighton have looked defensively weak this season and with top attackers out injured, the club has been on the end of many heavy defeats this season.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the tie before Romelu Lukaku capitalised on a rare Lewis Dunk error.

There was no way back for Roberto de Zerbi's side following the two-goal deficit at halftime despite a flurry of chances.

Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante surely put the tie out of reach after adding another two goals to sink the team from the South Coast scoring.

Here are the post-match ratings at Stadio Olimpico:

Mile Svilar - 8

The young goalkeeper made a collection of tidy saves and kept a clean sheet. He did not make an error in the entire game and is proving his worth in Rome.

Zeki Çelik - 6

After a few clumsy passes in the middle, he appeared one of the more unreliable players for De Rossi this evening but was far from disappointing.

Gianluca Mancini - 8

The fourth and final goal scorer of the evening, a composed display in defence and a fantastic stretch from the cross to add an unlikely goal for the defender.

Evan Ndicka - 8

An unsung hero in defence, several key vital blocks from Ndicka kept Brighton quiet in terms of threatening chances to the Roma net.

Leonardo Spinazzola - 7

Far from influential but a solid performance from the left back which saw a combination of aggressive attacking and solid defending.

Bryan Cristante - 8

Unquestionably reliable, Cristante was at the centre of several great Roma counterattacks and even added a goal with a composed header. A leader in the changing room.

Leandro Paredes - 8

Assisted the opener with a great spot of Dybala's run, Paredes displayed good technical ability and positioning to block forward runs of the opposition.

Lorenzo Pellegrini - 7

Nothing too glamorous from Pellegrini but a contribution to the game which saw few mistakes and solid decision-making in midfield.

Paulo Dybala - 9

The most influential figure on the pitch for Roma, a calm head whenever he is on the ball. He finely took his goal rounding the goalkeeper, he was the best player this evening.

Romelu Lukaku - 9

A reminder of his talent and prowess in front of goal, Lukaku did not waste any opportunities this evening and displayed great speed to steal the ball off Lewis Dunk and score calmly.

Stephan El Shaarawy - 8

With two second-half assists with well-placed crosses, El Shaarawy was superb in the second half and proved his longevity and quality to find those extra two crucial goals which might prove vital.

Tommaso Baldanzi - 7

Drew fouls well to frustrate Brighton at the end of the match.

Eduardo Bove, Diego Llorente, Nicola Zalewski, Sardar Azmoun - N/A

All four players played a few minutes and were unable to make an impact on the game.

Jason Steele - 6

Could not do much about any of the goals scored by Roma and was generally fine distributing out the back. He was let down more by his defenders

Tariq Lamptey - 6

Looked strong going forward, and at times was one of the only players making it into the Roma box. Not great defensively, however.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 5

Was a headless chicken at times and appeared out of his depth in this game. Earned a yellow card in the first half after a poor challenge.

Lewis Dunk - 4

An uncharacteristically poor night from the captain, Dunk was completely at fault for the second goal and made no impact elsewhere.

Igor - 4

Lacked composure in the game and was found out of position for several Roma attacks. Surely there were better options.

Billy Gilmour - 5

Caught overplaying at times and complicating attacks, Gilmour seemed unsure in plenty of moments tonight.

Pascal Groß - 6

Did not do much wrong in the game but was unable to have an impact having been kept quiet by the stronger Roma midfield.

Facundo Buonanotte - 7

Was central to a lot of good moments in the first half for Brighton but was ultimately unable to create or score when his team needed it.

Julio Enciso - 5

Was substituted at half-time after having an anonymous display in the attack.

Simon Adingra - 7

Looked like the only attacker who had the Roma defence concerned during the game but did not create a dangerous moment at all.

Danny Welbeck - 7

Had a fair few chances, some of which just required a little bit more accuracy or power. He will be disappointed not to have found a goal tonight considering the chances which arrived.

Ansu Fati - 5

Despite playing a full half there was not a singular notable moment from Ansu Fati for Brighton in the game.

Pervis Estupiñán - 6

Had a better fifteen minutes than his like-for-like Igor in fifteen minutes but did nothing remarkable.

Joel Veltman - 5

A damage limitation sub for Brighton did not concede but that is hardly praise.

Evan Ferguson, Carlos Baleba - N/A

Had no impact on the game having been substituted late on.