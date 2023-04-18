Napoli 1-1 AC Milan (1-2 on aggregate): Milan through to Champions League Semi Final

Napoli came into the home leg of the tie as the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League (25) and averaged 2.8 goals per game in the competition. Their competitor, AC Milan​​​​​, had not made the semi-finals of the tournament since 2007 when they went on to lift the coveted silverware. Milan also had not conceded in over four hours of UEFA Champions League football.

Napoli was without midfielder Frank Zambo Anguissa and central defender Kim Min Jae, with the pair being suspended from the first leg at San Siro. However, the Neopolitans welcomed back star striker Victor Osimhen, who scored 24 goals in 24 appearances this season in Serie A. Additionally, Napoli would be reliant on their talented young left winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, who had scored 14 goals this campaign.

Starting Line Ups:

Napoli: Manager: Luciano Spalletti

Starting 11: Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui, Tanguy Ndombele, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotor Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Bench: Mathias Olivera, Hirving Lozano, Eljif Elmas, Leo Ostigard, Giacomo Raspadori, Hubert Idasiak, Pierluigi Gollini, Bartosz Bereszynski, Gianluca Gaetano.

AC Milan: Manager: Stefano Pioli

Starting 11: Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao, Ismael Bennacer, Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud.

Bench: Junior Messias, Divock Origi, Alexis Saelemaekers, Antonio Mirante, Fode Ballo, Pierre Kalulu, Alessandro Florenzi, Malick Thiaw, Matteo Gabia, Tommaso Pobega, Charles De Ketalaere, Ante Rebic.

Match Stats:

Napoli: Goals - 1, Possession - 73.5%, Shots - 23, On target - 4, Corners won - 16

AC Milan: Goals - 1, Possession - 26.5%, Shots - 6, On target - 4, Corners won - 1

Story of the Match

Napoli started off on the front foot and dominated the play with chances from Mario Rui as well as Matteo Politano coming close on two occasions in the first 20 minutes of play.

However, as AC Milan hit the hosts well on the counterattack, left-back Rui clumsily brought down Rafael Leao leaving referee Szymon Marciniak no choice other than to point to the spot in the 20th minute.

Olivier Giroud had a golden opportunity to further extend his side's 1-0 advantage from the first leg. However, Alex Meret guessed correctly and denied the Frenchman from the spot, ensuring the scoreline remained 0-0 and giving his side every chance of coming back in the tie.

Meret saves Giroud's penalty - (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Napoli dominated the play for a large majority of the first 40 minutes but showed a lack of finishing ability in front of goal. This would cost them in the 42nd minute, where Rafael Leao showed his incredible pace and technical ability and waltzed past three Napoli defenders on the left wing.

The Portuguese international then cut the ball back to Olivier Giroud who was on hand to slot the ball home from six yards with the simplest of finishes, making the score 1-0 to AC Milan and 2-0 on aggregate.

Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao celebrate - (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

For the majority of the first 45, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia had been marked out of the game brilliantly by the AC Milan defence. However, Osimhen received the ball in the 18-yard box and turned well to finish past Maignan; but celebrations were soon halted as the referee rightly disallowed the goal for a clear handball by Osimhen in the build-up. That was the last action of the first half as AC Milan went in 1-0 up at the break.

Second Half

The second half began with another huge chance for Napoli to bring the score level. Davide Calabria had done a fantastic job for the away side in the first half, valiantly defending against Kvaratskhelia and winning every single duel between the pair.

However, in the 46th minute, the Georgian winger finally got the better of Calabria. After an excellent piece of footwork, he fired a shot toward Mike Maignan's goal, only to see his effort fly agonizingly over the bar.

Napoli was creating good opportunities but was lacking the clinical finishing abilities that they've shown countless times this season. The same issue would follow in the 56th minute as the winger beat two Milan defenders but again fired his effort high and wide of the goal.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia after his shot flies over the bar - (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The hosts, similarly to the first half, dominated the possession and attempts, but Milan remained resilient in their defending and denied the hosts on countless occasions.

Despite this, after the ball hit the trailing arm of Fikayo Tomori in the box the referee once again pointed to the spot. After a poor day in front of goal, it would be Kvaratskhelia to step up against Mike Maignan to restore a glimmer of home into the Gli Azzurri. The Georgian fired his shot towards the bottom right corner of the next but Maignan was equal to it, ensuring the away side kept their two-goal aggregate cushion and providing a huge step to the semi-finals.

Mike Maignan saves Kvaratskhelia's Penalty - (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

From this point on, it looked as though AC Milan would keep their clean sheet and advance with ease.

However, in the 92nd minute, Giacomo Raspadori delivered a great ball into the penalty area, finding the head of Victor Osimhem, who guided the ball into the bottom corner of the net. Unfortunately for the home side, it would be too little too late, as the game finished 1-1, with AC Milan advancing 2-1 on aggregate.

Osimhen scores for Napoli - (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Player of the Match - Davide Calabria

It would be easy to pick Rafael Leao for his incredible assist, but I felt it had to go to an AC Milan defender, that being Davide Calabria.

The Italian was faced with the fiercely talented Kvaratskhelia but more than matched him throughout the entire 90 minutes. Calabria finished the game with a 7.9 match rating, winning five of his tackles and completing six crucial clearances and interceptions as well as winning 60% of his ground duels.