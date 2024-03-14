Danny Welbeck was the only goal-scorer as Brighton fell short to a regimented Roma in a fiery fixture on the South Coast.

The hosts fell short in terms of creating quality chances and were unable to complete any type of miracle.

Roma have had full confidence in defence and attack on both legs with their experience showing by frustrating the opposition.

The odds were stacked against the Seagulls who were on the end of a crushing 4-0 defeat in the first leg by Roma in Italy, so a miracle was required on the South Coast to see the hosts into the quarter-finals.

Story of the Match

Brighton had a huge hill to climb so an early goal was desperately needed. Unsurprisingly, their line-up was front-footed and attacking.

Roma opted for a weaker side for the second leg due to the comfortable position they had manufactured for themselves with Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy moving to the bench.

The visitors had been involved in a historic European comeback previously when they overcame a three-goal deficit to knock out Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2017.

Brighton certainly needed to be more threatening and clinical to give themselves a glimpse. The Giallorossi were ruthless in the first leg, hence the healthy advantage that they held.

The hosts began with instant intensity and created a chance for Danny Welbeck in the first minute to set the tone for an aggressive contest.

Chances were always to be few and far between with the resilience of the Roma defence, and with the away sides16-second, constant attempt at time wasting it looked set to become a frustrating evening at the Amex for the home fans.

Sardar Azmoun was desperately unlucky not to give the visitors a surprise lead against the run of play with an acrobatic overhead kick effort that was ruled to be a high boot on Jan Paul van Hecke. Roma boss Danielle De Rossi fumed over the decision and earned a booking shortly after the goal was disallowed.

Tensions boil over

The game was flurried with deliberate fouls and time-wasting which halted any sort of potential momentum, which created fire and animosity between the two teams.

Brighton emphatically opened their account in the 37th minute when Danny Welbeck scored from outside the box superbly with a curled shot into the top right corner to lift the atmosphere in the Amex.

Shortly after the goal, the intensity grew to a fiery amount with an altercation involving shoving between van Hecke, Pervis Estupiñán and Lorenzo Pellegrini saw the two latter players booked.

The home side needed more however in the second half if they had any ambition to advance.

Brighton were unable to match the intensity which earned their first-half one-goal advantage which saw the majority of the second half with little-to-no chances.

Second-half substitute Ansu Fati saw a close-range chance denied as a part of many crosses which were being lumped into the box. The Seagulls appeared too desperate too early.

Evan Ferguson was also subbed which saw Roberto de Zerbi switch to two strikers up front.

Roma was controlling the tie with intermediate counterattacks which stopped any encouragement for the home side to force the issue. Leandro Spinazzola rattled the woodwork in the second half as the visitors threatened to kill the tie immediately.

The inexperience of Brighton was telling in the last 20 minutes where every outfield player in blue and white appeared out of steam.

It was a glorious run in Europe for Brighton and Roberto de Zerbi nonetheless who will be determined to improve the standards of the football club and find themselves competing against sides such as Roma again.

Player of the Match - Danny Welbeck

It was by no means a glistening performance for Brighton but Danny Welbeck's first-half finish deserves accolades. It was a goal which was urgently needed at the time and had the potential to have a big impact.

The finish was one of a seasoned striker, and had he been provided with more chances today he could have single-handedly dragged Brighton back into the tie.