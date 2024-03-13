Brighton and Hove Albion face the impossible task of overturning a 4-0 first-leg deficit as they welcome AS Roma on a night that should be the end of the Seagulls’ European road this season.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side will be determined to put up one last fight in front of a raucous Amex Stadium crowd, and after some memorable comebacks in other European ties in recent years, more unlikely things have happened.

While Roma are carrying a couple of significant injuries into the tie, it would take something incredible though to turn things around.

With both sides seeking a positive result to show character and momentum, no matter which way the plot pans out, it ought to be a grandstand occasion.

Team News

Coming into this second leg, Roberto De Zerbi has many more questions than just what is his best XI against Roma.

Several players, usually so reliable, have been out of form in recent weeks as the Seagulls have lost three of their last four games and only scored once.

The key questions in this tie rest on who plays on the left wing, who starts in midfield and which full-backs De Zerbi prefers.

Starting on the wing, it is a straight shoot-out between Ansu Fati and Julio Enciso.

Given that Enciso has not played a full 90-minute game this season, and Fati has only done so once – back in September – it is highly unlikely that either would do so now.

However, who starts is key, as they will be up against the more penetrable side of Roma’s defence, manned either by deputy Zeki Çelik or Rick Karsdorp on his return from injury.

In midfield, the usually cut-and-dried business of Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour’s partnership may be interrupted here, after their struggles at the Stadio Olimpico last week.

Roma are a notably physical side, built in the mould of Jose Mourinho’s six-foot-plus image, and after impressive performances against Nottingham Forest, both Jakub Moder and Carlos Baleba could be in line for starting berths.

Lastly, De Zerbi’s call in defence will be the most important. Pervis Estupiñán and Tariq Lamptey would be the more attacking options, while Igor Julio and Joël Veltman, if picked, would help form a three-man defence.

Estupiñán, Igor and Veltman all have extensive European experience, but Lamptey has been the most exciting option in recent weeks and if Brighton want to launch a comeback, he would be at its heart.

No players are otherwise set to return in time for the game, with João Pedro and James Milner back after the international break, and Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood out for the entire season.

After the high of last week’s result, Roma returned to reality with a bruising 2-2 draw at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Boss Daniele De Rossi faced the first big questions of his tenure in his decision to rotate three players, resting Çelik, Leonardo Spinazzola and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and also opting to play a three-man defence.

It is unlikely that the new formation will be in action at the Amex, with the threat of inviting too much pressure unwise for the Serie A outfit.

Instead, De Rossi suggested that he would keep faith in those who got Roma halfway to the Quarter-Finals, with only those who picked up knocks against Fiorentina to be replaced.

In his Wednesday press conference, De Rossi explained about his weekend alterations: “It’s not a question of turnover, it’s a question of wanting fresh players to play a good match like we did in the first leg.

“Many players have played many games, so we need fresh players in whom I have a lot of confidence. It’s not a question of reserves or starters, it’s a question of always having players giving 200% on the pitch.”

The big issue for Roma is that the two players who are injured, Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala, are key figures in I Giallorossi’s attack.

Lukaku has not made the trip to England owing to a hip issue, while Dybala was taken off after 73 minutes in Florence, with De Rossi explaining the forward looked tired. Corriere della Sera has predicted that Dybala will start on the bench as a result.

Elsewhere, Tammy Abraham will not return before the international break, while Chris Smalling, Renato Sanches and Rasmus Kristensen all have minor issues ruling them out of the match.

Likely Lineups

Verbruggen; Lamptey, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupiñán; Gilmour, Gross; Adingra, Buonanotte, Enciso; Welbeck

Roma

Svilar; Çelik, Mancini, Ndicka, Spinazzola; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Baldanzi, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Key Players

Roma – Gianluca Mancini

With this tie poised so strongly in Roma’s favour, the key task for the Italians is to avoid shipping goals.

To this end, their defence – and its leader Mancini – will need to stand tall to a Brighton barrage.

27-year-old Mancini has made a huge impact since arriving at the Stadio Olimpico initially on loan in 2019, with 213 appearances in all competitions since.

The Tuscan is also establishing himself as Italy’s first-choice centre-back amidst Georgio Chiellini’s retirement and Leonardo Bonucci’s recent absence, with his combination of physicality and effective passing well-suited to different styles.

Even if De Rossi opted to play a three-man defence on the night, it would suit Mancini’s style.

Though the Italian went off after 34 minutes against Fiorentina, having looked likely to pick up a second booking, that will mean he is even fresher for this tie too.

Brighton – Simon Adingra

It is tough to see where goals are coming from in this tie for Brighton, as their only two goals in the last five games have come from an own goal and a centre-back.

While Lewis Dunk’s aerial threat will be key again, the Seagulls need a spark to come from their attack, and Adingra looked the likeliest player in the first leg.

The Ivorian is still in his first full season at the Amex but has done superbly so far to shake off questions of his physicality and score seven goals, to go with three assists, in all competitions.

He will do all a winger’s dirty work by tirelessly dropping in, driving to the by-line and switching flanks, and has all the technical flair to bamboozle the best of defenders.

Certainly, he needs to rediscover the form that led to a Man of the Match performance in the Africa Cup of Nations Final, but with no Premier League action for Brighton this weekend, there is every reason to throw everything at this tie.

Adingra will be fundamental to ensuring the front four fire on all cylinders, and it should be a thrill to witness his performance.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second-leg tie takes place at Brighton’s Amex Stadium, which is expected to be at its capacity of 31,876 for the match.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 8 PM (GMT) on Thursday 14 March, which is 9 PM (CET) for fans watching from Rome.

How can I watch?

The tie is being broadcast in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 3, as one of five European matches involving British sides shown live on Thursday night. Their broadcast begins at 7:30 PM.

Subscriptions to TNT Sports allow viewers to watch the match live on the Discovery+ app.

Additionally, BBC Radio Sussex will have full live commentary of the match. Their build-up begins at 7 PM.