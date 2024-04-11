Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 29, 2024

Last week's defeat to Stuttgart saw Borussia Dortmund fall out of the Bundesliga top four for the first time in 10 matchweeks.

BVB have a tough run-in, with champions-elect Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig left to play.

Their match against the latter at the Red Bull Arena could prove to be decisive, with just goal difference currently separating the sides in fourth and fifth.

Borussia Mönchengladbach have lost just twice in their previous eight Bundesliga matches.

Their 3-1 win at Wolfsburg last week has given them some much-needed daylight, as they pulled away from the relegation battle and into 11th place.

'die Fohlen' now sit eight points clear of the drop zone.

Dortmund have lost just once on the road this season; they will be hoping they can complete the double over Gerardo Seaone's side, after they came from two goals down to win 4-2 at Signal Iduna Park in November.

That reverse fixture saw Marcel Sabitzer score his first BVB goal in front of the Yellow Wall, while Jamie Bynoe-Gittens opened his account for the campaign.

Team News

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Manu Koné missed the last two league matches through a muscle injury.

His manager said: "I think we will see Manu Koné on the pitch again this season. Things are going well, but he needs a good build-up so that he doesn't run the risk of suffering another muscle injury."

Seoane also confirmed that Christoph Kramer, Tony Jantschke and Grant-Leon Ranos will play no part.

Alassane Plea returned to team training on Wednesday after a calf issue; he is in contention to return here.

Donyell Malen sustained a thigh injury on international duty with the Netherlands last month.

He also caught a bug ahead of BVB's trip to Madrid in midweek.

It is unknown whether he will be ready to return this weekend, with former 'Gladbach man Ramy Bensebaini still sidelined with a knee injury.

Likely Lineups

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Omlin; Itakura, Elvedi, Wöber; Lainer, Weigl, Reitz, Netz; Honorat, Plea, Hack.

Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Brandt, Can, Reus; Sancho, Füllkrug, Adeyemi.

Key Players

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Franck Honorat

Summer signing Franck Honorat has made a huge difference for 'die Fohlen' this season.

The Frenchman has had a hand in 11 goals throughout the campaign, scoring three goals while setting up a further eight.

Having set up Nathan N'Goumou's strike at Wolfsburg last week, Honorat will be hoping to continue his form here.

He has also scored in two of the club's last three home matches at Borussia-Park, netting against Cologne and Bochum.

Julian Brandt helped change the game for Dortmund in Madrid

(Photo by Manuel Reino/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

It's been a season of ups and downs for Edin Terzic's Dortmund, after the club's final day heartbreak against Mainz last term.

But while the team as a whole have been in and out of form, one standout for 'die Schwarzgelben' has, yet again, been German playmaker Julian Brandt.

The former Leverkusen man put up nine goals and eight assists in each of his last two Bundesliga seasons.

This year, Brandt already has 11 assists, and six goals to go with it.

No player in the Bundesliga has more assists - he is joint at the top of the charts with Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo and Bayern Munich's Leroy Sané.

Whether he's been deployed out wide or centrally, more often than not Brandt has performed in black and yellow.

It was certainly telling how important he is for Dortmund, given how the team performed in the second half against Atletico, once he was on the pitch.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is taking place at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 14:30 (BST) on Saturday.

How can I watch?

UK viewers will be able to visit the Bundesliga website to follow live match updates. Unfortunately, this match has not been chosen for live broadcast in the UK.