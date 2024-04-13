Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Werder Bremen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 29, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen are one victory away from the elusive Bundesliga Meisterschale they have been waiting years for.

Bayer 04 also have the opportunity to record the highest ever points tally in Bundesliga history if they were to only draw one more game this season.

Werder Bremen, contrastingly, are stuck in mid-table following some small hopes of salvaging a European campaign earlier this season.

Werder Bremen are in twelfth in the Bundesliga and sit five points off the bottom three and eight off the top seven and the European spots.

All things considered, there seems to be little riding on this game in the perspective of Werder Bremen.

Thanks to players like Piero Hincapié and Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen have kept their defence clean and have ironed out any errors that were somewhat common during points last season.

This has lead to only nineteen goals being conceded this entire Bundesliga campaign by the team nicknamed "Die Werkself".

Continuing this theme, Bayer have won two of their last four games against Werder Bremen.

Lastly, Bayer Leverkusen have a chance to make history by going twenty-nine games unbeaten through winning against Werder Bremen.

This feat would beat the record previously held by Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich in 2014 which went unbeaten for their first 28 league games.

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Adam Hložek picked up an ankle injury in the first half of last week's game against Union Berlin so he will miss Sunday's game.

Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen have an extremely long list of injuries. To start off, Skelly Alvero and Justin Njinmah are out with a calf and hip injury respectively.

Jiri Pavlenka has been out for some time with a muscular injury and will also miss the tie on Sunday. Amos Pieper is out with an ankle injury and Niklas Stark also missing with an ankle issue.

Lastly, Marco Friedl is suspended as he has accumulated five yellow cards and Jens Stage is serving a red card suspension.

• Likely Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen

Hrádecký (c); Kossounou, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Boniface

Werder Bremen

Zetterer; Malatini, Groß, Veljković; Weiser, Schmid, Lynen, Bittencourt, Agu; Woltemade, Ducksch (c)

• Key Players

Bayer Leverkusen - Patrick Schick

Patrick Schick has been Xabi Alonso's late joker on multiple occasions this season.

With late strikes against Qarabağ, TSG Hoffenheim and a hat-trick against VfL Bochum, Schick has been a player that Xabi Alonso has been able to rely on when the game becomes tough.

Five goals this campaign may not define the most volume in terms of goal output, however it is the importance of the goals Schick scores that make him special.

Just two seasons ago, in a Bayer Leverkusen shirt, it was this same player that helped Bayer 04 to get into third place and only finished behind Robert Lewandowski in the race for the Torjägerkanone.



Werder Bremen - Mitchell Weiser

Werder Bremen's Mitchell Weiser has transformed himself into one of the Bundesliga's strongest full backs this campaign.

Struggling on the books of 1. FC Köln, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen throughout points of his career, Weiser has now found his starting place in Werder's backline.

Three goals and five assists make Weiser one of the most prolific defenders this season in the Bundesliga.

Adding to this, he was the match winner in Werder Bremen's biggest victory this season on matchday eighteen against Bayern Munich.

Playing against his old side, he will hope to emulate the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo in executing the role of the attacking wing back.

• Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is taking place at the BayArena in Leverkusen, North-Rhine Westphalia.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 16:30 (GMT) on Sunday in Leverkusen.

How can I watch?

UK viewers can watch the match on the Sky Sports Mix channel on TV. Alternatively, the game is also available via the mobile Sky Sports app or their website.

The tie will also be streamed live on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, which is free to all viewers in the United Kingdom.