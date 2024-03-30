High-flying Stuttgart are enjoying a season for the ages, sitting third in the Bundesliga going into the final stretch of the season on-track for their best league finish in 15 years and they face off-the-boil Heidenheim this weekend.

Heidenheim’s remarkable rise through the German pyramid has taken them from the fifth tier to the top flight in 21 years and they sit comfortably in 11th in their first season in the Bundesliga but their momentum is finally showing signs of slowing.

After a strong start to the season, Frank Schmidt’s men have won just one out of their last 10 Bundesliga games since the winter break and with Bayern and RB Leipzig still to play, the newly promoted side are in desperate need of three points.

Team news: Stuttgart

The three-time Bundesliga champions will be without 22-year-old French defender Anthony Rouault after he suffered a broken jaw in their 2-0 win over Union Berlin on March 8 and is set to be out for a further few weeks.

Fellow French centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou remains on the sidelines following a cruciate ligament tear back in January and the France U21 international is not expected back until next season.

Nikolas Nartey continues his recovery in Denmark after the 23-year-old underwent surgery on his knee after damaging his cartilage during pre-season.

Team news: Heidenheim

Winger Jan-Niklas Beste is a doubt for Sunday’s game after the 25-year-old had a nightmare start to his senior international career.

The former Jahn Regensburg loanee picked up an abductor muscle injury while training with the German national team, which made him miss friendlies against France and Netherlands.

American midfielder Lennard Maloney could be set for a return to the squad following a minor knee injury picked up against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this month.

The 24-year-old was called up to the USMNT for the first time in October 2023 but failed to receive a call-up this month following his recent injury.

Likely Lineups

Nubel; Anton (c), Ito, Mittelstadt; Vagnoman, Karazor, Stiller, Fuhrich; Millot, Undav; Guirassy.

Muller; Traore, Mainka (c), Siersleben, Fohrenbach; Schoppner, Theuerkauf; Dinkci, Dovedan, Pick; Kleindienst.

Key players

VfB Stuttgart – Deniz Undav

Serhou Guirassy has grabbed the headlines for Sebastian Hoeneβ’ men with his 22 goals in 20 games which has left Europe’s elites sniffing round the star man but only three men have scored more goals than Brighton loanee Deniz Undav.

Undav’s impressive form earned him a first senior call-up this international break, making his first appearance for Die Mannschaft in a 2-0 victory against France, making the former Union SG man an outside shout for the EURO’s.

The 27-year-old showed his class once again, picking up two assists in a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim just before the break.

The newly capped German international played an acute, defence-splitting ball in-behind to Enzo Millot, who finished into the bottom corner.

On the stroke of half time Undav turned provider again, this time for Guirassy, slotting the Guinean through on goal where he made no mistake finishing past Oliver Baumann.

Undav is expected to play in attack alongside Guirassy and Milot, with VfB scoring their 60th Bundesliga goal of the season last time out.

Heidenheim – Eren Dinkci

Before joining Heidenheim on loan from Werder Bremen in the summer, 22-year-old winger Eren Dinkci only had one senior goal to his name, now he’s starring in the top flight as Heidenheim’s top scorer with eight goals and three assists.

In his breakout season, only Germany’s latest call-up Beste (15) has more goal contributions than the right-winger and he earned his side a point with a goal against Borussia Monchengladbach last time out.

The Germany U20s international scored a wondergoal to tie the game up at 1-1 in the 66th minute.

The ball fell to Dinkci on the edge of the box, and he let fly with a left-footed curling effort, which goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas could only watch fly into the top left corner.

With Beste a doubt for the game and striker Tim Kleindienst having scored only once in his last 10 Bundesliga games, the pressure with be on Dinkci’s shoulders to get his team over the line on Sunday.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at MPHArena, home of VfB Stuttgart.

What time is kick-off?

The match is set to kick off on Sunday at 16:30 (GMT).

Where can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game on the Sky Sports Football channel on their TV, on the Sky Sports website or via the app.