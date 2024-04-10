Bayern Munich vs FC Koln: Bundesliga Preview: Gameweek 29, 2024.

The last time Bayern Munich finished a Bundesliga season not holding the Meisterschale aloft was back in 2012 when Fun’s We Are Young topped the charts, the Avengers had just released in cinemas and Jamal Musiala had just celebrated his ninth birthday.

If Thomas Tuchel’s men avoid defeat to relegation threatened Koln on Saturday, Die Roten will delay the inevitable, and leave Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen to play it out for the title on Sunday against Werder Bremen.

Outside of the title picture, the six-time Champions League winners haven’t won in three, throwing away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Heidenheim last weekend, allowing Stuttgart to tie level on points with them in the race for second place.

At the other end of the table, Timo Schultz’s men are embroiled in a relegation dog fight, currently in the relegation zone, but only one point off Mainz in the relegation play-off place, who they face in a crunch match at the end of the month.

The inaugural Bundesliga winners scored two late goals to pick up a crucial 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Bochum to keep themselves alive in the race for survival.

With relegation six pointers against bottom club Darmstadt and Mainz still to play, the Billy Goats are far from dead in the battle against the drop.

Bayern picked up all three points the last time the sides met, with a Harry Kane goal the difference between the sides back in November but adding greater insult to injury for Koln is that they’ve not won at the Allianz since 2009.

Team News

Bayern Munich

The Koln fixture is sandwiched between a two-legged Champions League tie against Arsenal, with the two teams playing out a 2-2 draw in North London on Tuesday.

The return leg takes place on Wednesday in Bavaria, meaning the Koln fixture could give Thomas Tuchel an opportunity to rest key players ahead of their European fixture.

Bayern come out of the first leg with an injury to winger Serge Gnabry, who limped off the pitch against his old club, after scoring a first half goal.

The 28-year-old is a major doubt for the second leg so will miss the Koln fixture this weekend.

Tuchel will also be without fullback duo Bouna Sarr and January signing Sacha Boey, who are both out through injury.

FC Koln

The West German outfit will be without top scorer Davie Selke for the rest of the season after the 29-year-old fractured his metatarsal in his clubs’ 2-1 win over Bochum last weekend. The former Herta man has scored six Bundesliga goals this campaign.

Koln may have to rely on former German international Luca Waldschmidt to lead the line, he scored the winner in the 92nd minute against Bochum to keep them alive in the battle for survival.

Another player out for the season is central defender Luca Kilian, who suffered an ACL injury during a training session in late March.

There is a chance young winer Justin Diehl could return to the first team squad to face Bayern after he was ruled out for a couple of weeks after suffering a muscle injury in a game against Leverkusen in early March.

Likely Lineups

Bayern Munich

Neuer (c); Kimmich, de Ligt, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

FC Koln

Schwabe; Thielmann, Hubers, Chabot, Finkgrafe; Martel, Ljubicic; Maina, Adamyan, Kainz (c); Waldschmidt.

Key players

FC Bayern – Harry Kane

Despite Bayern’s poor form, Harry Kane is currently experiencing his best scoring season of his career in the league, with 32 goals, eight ahead of Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy in the race for the Golden Boot and he has another record in sight.

Robert Lewandowski’s 41 goals in the 2020/21 season holds the record for most goals by a player in a campaign and Kane needs 10 more in six matches to smash the record in his debut season in Munich.

Only five clubs have conceded more than Koln’s 49 in the Bundesliga this season and with hattricks against Darmstadt, Mainz, Bochum, three for the former Spurs man at the weekend would give him hattricks against each of the bottom four clubs.

The 30-year-old has started every match in the Bundesliga, playing the full 90 in all but three, meaning the chances of the England skipper being rested is very low as he hunts down the Bundesliga goal record.

FC Koln – Florian Kainz

Koln captain Florian Kainz has been a key part of the Billy Goats four league wins this season, assisting the equalizer for Steffen Tigges in their win against Bochum, with two goals against arch-rivals Borussia Monchengladbach back in November.

The 31-year-old has played 27 league games in a variety of positions, playing anywhere across the front line and in midfield, and has helped himself to three goals and four assists, contributing to 30% of his sides’ goals.

The Austrian international has plied his trade in Germany since 2016, when he joined Werder Bremen from Austrian outfit Rapid Wien and made 52 appearances for Die Werderaner, scoring five goals.

Kainz joined Koln in January 2019, where he made 14 league appearances in the second division to help guide his new team back into the top flight.

A strong end to the campaign could see the Sturm Graz academy graduate regain his place in the national team setup ahead of this summer's European Championships, where Austria find themselves in a group of death alongside France, Netherlands and Poland.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off on Saturday April 13 at 14:30 (GMT).

How can I watch?

The game is not being televised live in the United Kingdom. At full-time, highlights will be available on the Bundesliga website and the app.