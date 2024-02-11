Those from Denver enter the Fiserv Forum in search of continuing to add victories to be among the best in the Western Conference, the fight for first place in this conference is only one game difference so victory is important for the Nuggets. On the other hand, the Bucks arrive after beginning to show improvements due to the change of coach and trying to get closer to second place in the Eastern Conference and get closer to the 2024 NBA playoffs. This is why a very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of the fans as it is a duel between two good teams that could face each other in the fight for the league title. In addition, both know that a victory against their rival is of utmost importance for raise the spirit of the group. This game features several stars of the league such as Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Jamal Murray and more. The Bucks come in with a record of 34 wins and 19 losses, while the Nuggets have a record of 36 wins and 17 losses.

Players to follow?

The players to watch are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks and Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic, the Denver center, is the top figure of the Nuggets, he was named MVP of the regular season after the great campaign leading his team in the absence of players like Murray and Porter Jr. Now, it seems that the Nuggets star will be able to have less pressure by being able to have a full squad and will have to reduce his responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team. Jokic will seek to take advantage of the renewed Nuggets squad and add his game to that of Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Kantevious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon so that Denver returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within of the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Nuggets star is a healthy season and the return of “PG-Jokic” to generate a very fun game to watch.

On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks star, finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition; in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the incorporation of Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2023-2024 season.

Other important figures in this game are Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton for the Bucks, as well as Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon for Denver.

This will be the second and last time that both teams face each other this season and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting duel to follow closely because they could meet again in the NBA finals.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee, this will be a regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in the Western Conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2004.

The duel will take place on Monday, February 12 with the following times in different countries:

19 hours in Mexico

20 hours in the United States (ET)

20 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

21 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

22 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

02 hours in Spain

The Nuggets are the big favorite as they have a squad in good shape and better options in the rotation, compared to Milwaukee's squad. However, the Bucks arrive looking to show improvements and will want to add one more home victory and continue climbing positions in their conference, which can be important and they will want to achieve it to improve in the competition.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.