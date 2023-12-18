Preview San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks: High Duel on the paint

Those from San Antonio enter the Fiserv Forum looking to continue adding victories and take advantage of the good moment to get out of the bottom of the Western Conference. The Bucks come home looking for an easy victory to continue putting pressure on the Celtics in the fight for first place in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the Spurs arrive at a bad time and are looking to find a better rhythm by placing themselves in fifteenth place in their conference with a streak of 16 consecutive losses, while the Bucks seem to have found a rhythm and are gradually climbing positions to fight for the first place in the East. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of fans by putting great NBA figures such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard face to face against the young figures of a new generation such as Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson. San Antonio arrives with a record of 4 wins and 21 losses, which keeps them as one of the worst teams in the championship, on the other hand the Bucks are in second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 19 wins and 7 losses.

Players to follow?

The players to watch are Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks and Victori Wembanyama of the Spurs.

The Bucks star finished the regular season on a high note, leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared up the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his offensive tools with long-distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition; in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the incorporation of Jae Crowder, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2023-2024 season.

On the other side, Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio center, is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Knicks as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.

Other important figures in this game are Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton for the Bucks, as well as Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson from San Antonio.

This will be the first time that both teams face each other this season and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting duel to follow closely.

The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.

The duel between Bucks and Spurs will take place on Tuesday, December 19 with the following times in different countries:

19 hours in Mexico

20 hours in the United States (ET)

20 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

21 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

22 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

02 hours in Spain

The Bucks are the big favorite as they have a great moment within the squad, compared to the San Antonio squad, however, the Spurs arrive with pure defeats and it seems that the team is not improving game by game, which can be important and they will want to avoid this to improve in the competition.

