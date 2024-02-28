The Kings will face the NBA champion, the third place in the Western Conference will play against the seventh place in the Western Conference. An interesting game between both teams that will be very entertaining and promises to be a game with many points.

Where do they play?

The Ball Arena will be the venue for the NBA game, located in Denver, Colorado. Since October 1999 it has been the home of the Sacramento Kings and has a capacity of 19,309 spectators. It is a sports venue that is also used for musical events and cost 160 million dollars.

How do both teams arrive?

The Sacramento team is doing well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Western Conference and looking to advance to the tournament finals. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 season, with 33 games won and 24 lost, they established themselves in seventh place in the Western Conference. Their last game was on February 26 against the Miami Heat, where the Sacramento Kings lost 121 to 110 at the Golden 1 Center and thus the Sacramento Kings suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.

On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets also had a good start to the regular season, with 39 games won and 19 lost, placing them in third place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they managed to be crowned NBA champions, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can repeat the championship. Their last game was on February 25 against the Golden State Warriors, where the Denver Nuggets won 119-103 at the Chase Center and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.

Where to watch and what time does Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings play?

The game will be broadcast on streaming in NBA League Pass. The game starts at 21:00 ET and you can't miss it.

Background

The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the Sacramento Kings have won 3 consecutive times and on 2 other occasions the winners were the Denver Nuggets.

Last confrontation

The last time these two teams met was on February 14, 2024 at the Ball Arena, in that game the Sacramento Kings won 102 to 98. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds, which we hope will happen again on Wednesday.

Referees

The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: Mark Lindsay (#29).

Referee: Brent Barnaky (#36).

Referee: Nate Green (#41).

Playback Center: Marc Davis, Marat Kogut, Scott Twardoski and Andy Nagy.

Players to watch

Nikola Jokic (#15): The 2-time NBA MVP and NBA champion last season. In the 2023-2024 regular season he has averaged 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game respectively, he is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight on the team.

De'Aaron Fox (#5): Known as “Swipa,” an elite point guard from the new generation of players. In the 2023-2024 regular season he has averaged 26.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. So far his participation in the game is in doubt but if he does so it will be very important for the offense.