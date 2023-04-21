2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes top Islanders in Game 2 OT thriller

Jesper Fast scored 5:03 into overtime to propel the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference First Round series at PNC Arena.

Jacob Slavin had a goal and assist while Antti Raanta made 23 saves for Carolina, who head into Friday night's Game 3 on Long Island with a 2-0 series lead.

"They're a good team", said Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour. "They had us on the ropes. My guys came back and said, 'Enough', and they gave it back.

"It wasn't a pretty game by us. New York was good. Certainly in spurts we were OK."

The Metropolitan Division champions suffered a big loss when Teuvo Teravainen broke his hand when his glove was hit by the stick of Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau on a shot.

Teravainen will be sidelined for the rest of the series and could miss further action in later rounds should Carolina advance.

Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri each had a goal and an assist while Ilya Sorokin stopped 33 shots for the Islanders.

"I thought we made more plays tonight", head coach Lane Lambert said. "I thought it was a good hockey game. It was a hard-fought hockey game by two good teams.

"A game where we were physical and we continued to hit and we continued to invest, so that's what we have to do. We just have to be ready for the next one."

Hurricanes win back-and-forth game to grab 2-0 series lead

It took Carolina less than six minutes to take a 1-0 lead as Paul Stastny tipped the puck past Sorokin after receiving a one-time pass along the right boards from Slavin.

With the Hurricanes on the power play, they doubled their lead 7:19 into the second period when Stefan Noesen chipped the puck inside the blue line and New York defenseman Sebastian Aho batted the puck out of the air and accidentally sent it past Sorokin.

Palmieri cut the lead in half as he circled the net and scored five-hole from low in the right circle.

With 21 seconds left, the game was tied. Adam Pelech intercepted a pass from Brady Skjei in the neutral zone and fed Mathew Barzal, who beat Raanta glove-side with a wrist shot from above the slot.

Amazingly, New York went ahead as Nelson took a pass from Palmieri in the neutral zone and beat Martin Necas before scoring on a wrister from the left circle.

"As a goalie, you let those goals in, especially now after the game, you can look at those and think where you can do better", Raanta said. "The win is the only thing that matters. The guys played great in front of me."

Slavin pulled the Hurricanes even after pinching down the left side and scoring off Sorokin's mask inside the near post.

"Honestly, I was looking for a pass the whole time", he said. "Then, at the last second, I saw his head and put it in the vicinity and ended up getting a lucky bounce."

In overtime, Fast took a cross-ice pass from Jordan Staal and won the game with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle.

"[Brent Burns] made a great play to 'Jordo' to the far side", Fast said. "I just tried to drive the back post. Great feeling. I was aiming far side. It felt like it was a pretty good shot."

Despite losing the first two games, the Islanders remain confident as the series shifts to New York for Games 3 and 4.

"Two fluky goals that usually don't go in", said forward Zach Parise. "We played well enough to win, and we'll move forward and do our best to grab the third one.

"You look at the good things. We were in the driver's seat. We were in a good position to win the game. It didn't happen, but I think if you look at the game as a whole we'll leave there saying to ourselves that there's a lot of really good things that we did and just a couple of fluky goals. That's the difference."