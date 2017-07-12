Result Johanna Konta vs Venus Williams of the 2017 Wimbledon Semifinals (0-2)

Thank you for joining me for this match here on VAVEL. I hope you enjoyed the play-by-play insight. A recap of this match is coming soon by Tevon King. This is Brooks Giardina, signing off. Bye for now!

Final thoughts: The American was able to dictate throughout the majority of the match against a player that is more comfortable when in control. Williams executed on her groundstrokes when it mattered, and she faced nearly zero trouble on serve. Between massive body serve from Williams and inconsistencies from Konta, the tenth seed ultimately outplayed the Brit.

Williams will face Muguruza in her 16th Grand Slam final.

Game, set, and match Williams! Two sets to love, 6-4, 6-2 in an hour and thirteen minutes.

40-AD: Double fault...

40-40: Williams is getting a little shaky off of the ground.

40-AD: Konta overhits a forehand long.

40-40: Oof! The American barely misses a forehand...

40-AD: The Brit slides a forehand wide. Match point, Williams...

40-40: Williams does everything right and ends the point with an overhead.

AD-40: Huge serve under pressure!

40-40: Another routine miss by Konta brings this game to deuce.

40-30: The American barely nets a backhand.

30-30: Williams benefits from a bad bounce.

30-15: The Brit is successful with the one-two punch.

15-15: Konta strikes her seventh ace of the match. Impressive!

0-15: Venus' forehand remains steady!

Williams keeps up her level in all aspects of her game, and she is now one game away from the final.

40-15: The American is out-doing Konta in terms of power and consistency.

30-15: Ouch... Williams sprays a backhand approach.

30-0: Fearless hitting by Venus results in another forehand winner.

15-0: The American redeems herself on the swinging volley.

Konta wins a must-win game with a powerful backhand winner! 4-2 Williams

AD-40: Another unreturnable serve...

40-40: Williams has her opponent running from side to side with exceptional accuracy.

40-30: Venus comes up with a solid play to pass Konta at the net.

40-15: Huge return! Konta nets a backhand.

40-0: The Brit is gaining back her dominance on serve.

30-0: Konta does not allow her counterpart to hit a crisp volley.

15-0: Service winner!

Williams rolls on with another routine hold. She leads Konta 6-4, 4-1.

40-15: The Brit has lost all rhythm on the forehand side.

30-15: Venus misfires on a routine backhand.

30-0: Konta continues to struggle returning the body serve.

15-0: Williams is hitting the ball big!

Williams benefits from another clip of the net and goes up 3-1 in the second.

30-40: Angle! The sixth seed finds her range on that forehand.

15-40: Konta executes a brilliant touch volley.

0-40: Errors on errors on errors...

0-30: Williams hits a lucky passing shot that clips the top of the net.

0-15: Incorrect challenge by the Brit

2-1 Williams. The American is untouchable on serve so far.

40-30: Konta's forehand errors are piling up.

30-30: The body serve proves effective.

15-30: The points are getting shorter and shorter. Huge return!

15-15: The power of Venus overwhelms the Brit's backhand.

0-15: Venus nets a backhand.

Konta steps up her play on serve and holds for 1-1.

40-30: Williams comes up with a peak challenge.

40-15: Konta gets away with hitting the ball down the middle...

30-15: Wow! Konta is still in this one. Ace!

15-15: Konta nets another forehand.

15-0: Service winner for the Brit.

Williams comes out with a hold to love to start the second set.

40-0: Konta continues to overhit off of the return.

30-0: What an angle!

15-0: The American is back firing on the first serve.

Williams is the more solid player after the first ten games as she takes the opener 6-4. She is one set away from her second Grand Slam final in 2017.

15-40: Konta goes for a brave second serve.

0-40: Konta misses a forehand well wide. Tripe set point...

0-30: Errors begin to seep into the Brit's game...

0-15: Williams benefits from a dead net cord.

Venus holds impressively for 5-4 as she comes up with strong serves when they are needed.

AD-40: Williams is hitting her targets on both sides.

40-40: Wow! Massive body serve!

30-40: Williams utilizes a clay-court tactic and goes behind her opponent.

15-40: First break points of the match are coming up...

15-30: Venus is in trouble after a routine missed swinging volley.

15-15: Oof! Double fault...

15-0: Williams keeps up the tempo on her first serve.

Konta is hitting with great depth and holds for 4-4.

40-30: Flat, fearless tennis by the Brit sets up a game point.

30-30: Konta hits a second double fault. Ouch...

30-15: Wow! Brilliant return!

30-0: 106 MPH ace!

15-0: Williams nets a forehand return.

4-3 Williams. ?She holds from 15-30 down.

40-30: Venus hits a beautiful forehand winner.

30-30: Konta sprays a forehand way long.

15-30: What a penetrating return!

15-15: The American nets a backhand.

15-0: Williams strikes an aggressive forehand inside-out.

It is now 3-3 after three Konta aces in the sixth game.

40-30: Another ace...

30-30: Konta hits a backhand pass well wide.

30-15: Williams strikes a fierce backhand return winner.

30-0: Konta's second ace!

15-0: The Brit fires a crisp backhand down the line.

There has been zero break points faced yet today. 3-2 Venus

40-30: Moving forward, Williams ends the point with a smash.

30-30: A fifth unreturnable serve for Venus.

15-30: A Konta backhand just drops in on the baseline.

15-15: What a down the line pass!

0-15: Williams' first double fault...

2-2! Massive serves from Konta, and she lets out a "come on!"

AD-40: Nice bend of the legs and Konta hits another forehand winner.

40-40: The Brit slides a backhand wide... Deuce.

40-30: Beautiful serve down the T, and it's a service winner!

30-30: Woah! That Konta backhand flies astray.

30-15: Back-to-back identical errors from the American...

15-15: Venus nets a backhand slice.

0-15: Konta misses a forehand long.

2-1 Williams. Her first serve percentage is going to be a massive deciding factor, having already served four unreturnable serves.

40-15: Konta continues to struggle on return as she did against Halep.

30-15: Cross-court backhand winner!

15-15: Konta has found her range.

15-0: Another service winner for Williams!

1-1 after a good service game from Konta?.

40-30: The Brit is firing off of the forehand side already, controlling the middle of the court.

30-30: Konta implements a one-two punch tactic.

15-30: Venus applies pressure early, approaching the net off of a weak second serve.

15-15: Konta follows with an ace.

0-15: Oof! Double fault...

1-0 Williams?. She starts out with an impressive hold with zero nerves so far.

40-15: Beautiful forehand winner from the Brit as she gains some rhythm.

40-0: Konta? shanks a forehand wide.

30-0: Service winner!

15-0: Williams starts with a powerful, flat point

Miss Williams to serve

The two beloved players are greeted by the crowd. The semifinal is almost underway.

Prediction: Williams in three tight sets

Muguruza vs Rybarikova has just concluded. Konta and Williams will take Centre Court soon!

Williams has the fresher legs considering that Konta has played three final sets at this year's Wimbledon. Moving the ball with her unreal angles will put the Brit into uncomfortable situations, forcing her to play defense. Lastly, her first serve percentage is crucial and may ultimately decide who advances to Saturday's final.

Konta will need to step up on her return games and take advantage of the Williams second serve whenever she can. Her net game was shaky in the previous round, but it can't be on Thursday. The Brit has a better chance of hitting through her opponent if she moves forward.

The tactics are similar for both players as they both possess strong serves and power off the ground. Holding serve will be the main focus for both players, and they will have opportunities to break. A massive key in this match is controlling the center of the court. Konta and Williams can move around a grass court comfortably and quickly. In order to win this match, the players have to be brave and fearless as their targets become more precise and risky. Whoever gets the first strike in the rally and moves forward to finish the points off out of the air is the likely winner. Defense is not a weakness for the pair, but it is not enough to overcome the grueling power of either aggressive hitters.

The American has displayed her brilliance on the lawns of Wimbledon en route to the semifinals. Williams tallied an opening round win over Elise Mertens, 7-6(7), 6-4 and a second round win over Qiang Wang, 4-6. 6-4. 6-1. She then overcame two 19-year-olds in a row as she sent Naomi Osaka and Ana Konjuh packing in rounds three and four. In doing so, the tenth seed set up a mouth-watering quarterfinal matchup with an in-form Ostapenko. However, Williams was all business as she dominated on serve to take it 6-3, 7-5.

Like her British counterpart, Williams has had a solid year. It may have started with a concerning injury that was evident in Auckland, but she quickly bounced back in making the final in Melbourne. A quarterfinal in Indian Wells and a semifinal in Miami proved that the American veteran belongs near the top of the game. A decent clay season with no titles was never in doubt; although, she did make the second week in Paris. Williams is at number eight in the year-long Race to Singapore.

Before this year, Konta has always struggled to win matches at the All England Club. This year, she has turned the tables. The world number seven has thrilled the British crowd with multiple dramatic matches so far. Konta opened up her Wimbledon campaign against the lady who beat her at Roland Garros, Su-Wei Hsieh, and she redeemed herself with a 6-2, 6-2 win. Her second round match was not as comprehensive as she needed more than three hours to put away Donna Vekic, 10-8 in the third. After a straight sets win over Maria Sakkari and a battle with Caroline Garcia, the sixth seed arrived in the quarterfinals where she would play French Open finalist Simona Halep. Konta secured her spot in the final four with a three-set victory, denying Halep of the number one ranking.

Konta has had another dream season so far as she currently sits at number seven in the Porsche Race to Singapore. She started the year out with a bang, making the semifinals in Auckland, winning Sydney, and progressing deep at the Australian Open. The British number one then won her biggest title at the Miami Open, but her results on clay were not ideal. Moving onto the grass, Konta tallied wins over Jelena Ostapenko and Angelique Kerber before an injury forced her to withdraw from the Eastbourne semifinals.

Johanna Konta and Venus Williams are set to play their sixth career match head-to-head on Thursday. The Brit leads the series three wins to two with wins in Melbourne, Stanford, and Miami. Venus took their last meeting in Rome this year, yet Konta had won three in a row prior to that. However, their semifinal clash will be their first meeting on the grass.

Johanna Konta and Venus Williams are set to play their sixth career match head-to-head on Thursday. The Brit leads the series three wins to two with wins in Melbourne, Stanford, and Miami. Venus took their last meeting in Rome this year, yet Konta had won three in a row prior to that. However, their semifinal clash will be their first meeting on the grass.