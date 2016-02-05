Ander Herrera is embarrassed to see himself celebrating Manchester United goals

The former-Athletic Bilbao midfielder has admitted he is a little embarrassed to see himself celebrating Manchester United goals, but also revealed that it's his passion for the game that lets him do so.

Ander's embarrassment

Speaking to MUTV, Ander Herrera expressed that when he sees himself celebrating on television, he feels "a little bit embarrassed", that's because he cannot control his emotions.

Herrera celebrates - Liverpool | Photo: John Peters/Manchester United

The Spanish midfielder thinks that special occasions make him express such feelings when celebrating, such as when the Red Devils "won in the last minute against Watford and also just before 80 minutes when we scored against Liverpool".

The number 21 is also famous in celebrating team goals which are scored when he is on the bench. His insane celebrations when Bastian Schweinsteiger scored the last minute winner against Watford and when Wayne Rooney scored against Liverpool are some of the fans' favorites. The midfielder thinks that such goals "can give us a lot of confidence, that's why I reacted like that, I cannot stop that or change that, it's the way I feel football and feel about Manchester United."

Ander's Passion

His passion for Manchester United and football won't let him stop to get going as he thinks that the Reds must "go everywhere to win and to make our fans proud", the main reason of his reactions when goals are scored.

The player revealed his "passion for this game" and thinks that "when you play for such a big club, you want to be there as long as possible. When you score and the team is winning, that means everything is alright and things are going good and I want to be part of that. There is nothing better than that moment or that feeling."

Having featured in 17 Barclays Premier League games this season, Herrera has scored twice and bagged two assists.