Ander Herrera is embarrassed to see himself celebrating Manchester United goals

The former-Athletic Bilbao midfielder has admitted he is a little embarrassed to see himself celebrating Manchester United goals, but also revealed that it's his passion for the game that lets him do so.

Ander's embarrassment

Speaking to MUTV, Ander Herrera expressed that when he sees himself celebrating on television, he feels "a little bit embarrassed", that's because he cannot control his emotions.

Herrera celebrates - Liverpool | Photo: John Peters/Manchester United
The Spanish midfielder thinks that special occasions make him express such feelings when celebrating, such as when the Red Devils "won in the last minute against Watford and also just before 80 minutes when we scored against Liverpool".

The number 21 is also famous in celebrating team goals which are scored when he is on the bench. His insane celebrations when Bastian Schweinsteiger scored the last minute winner against Watford and when Wayne Rooney scored against Liverpool are some of the fans' favorites. The midfielder thinks that such goals "can give us a lot of confidence, that's why I reacted like that, I cannot stop that or change that, it's the way I feel football and feel about Manchester United."