Liverpool duo Adam Lallana and Jürgen Klopp up for Premier League monthly awards

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp and midfielder Adam Lallana have been shortlisted for the Premier League's Manager of the Month and Player of the Month awards.

The Reds won all three league games within September, beating Leicester City 4-1 at Anfield before a 2-1 victory away at Chelsea, which was followed by the 5-1 thrashing of Hull City on home soil.

Lallana was involved in all three games, earning a nomination for the month's best player after scoring a stunning strike at the Kop end in the comprehensive win over champions Leicester and adding a goal and two assists against Hull.

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son, who scored four goals in three games in September, currently leads the public vote with Lallana - bidding to become the first Liverpool player to win the gong since Luis Suarez in March 2014 - currently running in second.

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, who also scored twice and set-up two goals, Romelu Lukaku (Everton) and Theo Walcott (Arsenal) are the other players the Reds' No.20 is up against.

Klopp, meanwhile, is battling Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, Arsenal's Arsene Wenger, Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew and Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, for the managerial equivalent.

Lallana and Klopp bidding for double Reds success

Brendan Rodgers' double success with Suarez in March 2014 was the last time a Liverpool manager won the award and Klopp could become the first ever German to win it.

According to the official Premier League site, the vote accounts for 10 per-cent of the total vote with the remainder decided by a panel of experts including the likes of former Reds centre-back Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry, Rio Ferdinand and Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Player of the Month award is also partly decided by the captains of each Premier League club, who also have the chance to vote for a winner. The winner of each category will be announced on premierleague.com on Friday October 14.

Lallana's strike against Leicester - in addition to Jordan Henderson's unstoppable 25-yard effort against Chelsea - are both among eight goals nominated for Carling's Premier League Goal of the Month.

Like the Manager and Player of the Month awards, the winner will be decided by a combination of the public vote and a panel of former managers and players.

Henderson's stunning goal won Match of the Day's Goal of the Month for September last weekend with a commanding 42 per-cent of the vote.

That followed Liverpool winger Sadio Mane's blistering solo strike at Arsenal in August having won the previous month's prize on BBC's MOTD.