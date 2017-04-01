Manchester United 0-0 West Brom: Reds uninspiring in 8th home league draw

Home draws and Manchester United are becoming inseparable almost, with the Reds being held at Old Trafford by West Bromwich Albion.

Tony Pulis' Baggies were typically resolute and well-organised, filling the stereotype of the English boss.

Man United held at home for 8th time in the league

It was evident, though, that José Mourinho missed the prolific Zlatan Ibrahimović and, perhaps more significantly, Paul Pogba.

Rashford was given his chance, Ibrahimović set to return when United host Everton on Tuesday. He cannot be said to have failed, his movement and pace causing trouble, but not goals. Marouane Fellaini filled in for Pogba, and was reliable, but the Frenchman's creativity and vision was absent.

In a stop-start first half, the referee's whistle a more frequent feature than chances for either side, West Brom carried out their game plan well, the hosts having 80% of possession in the early stages but creating little. The only real chance came for Anthony Martial, heading wide when he should have gone across Ben Foster's goal.

United fail to test Foster

They did so in the second half too, but Mourinho's side played with somewhat more fluency, the game centred solely around the West Brom penalty area. That 18-yard-box remained difficult to penetrate, though. Martial had a fierce drive deflected wide, taking the initiative from outside the area.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was denied by Ben Foster from close-range, but United were creating a chance once only every 10 minutes. When facing a defence of West Brom's organisational quality, that's not good enough to create a goal.

The chances built up in the final minutes, Mourinho having brought on captain Wayne Rooney on for Mkhitaryan, often wasteful in possession.

Fletcher almost scores on Old Trafford return

West Brom threatened too, though. Darren Fletcher suddenly pulled a powerful drive out of nothing, stinging the palms of de Gea who had to rely on his crossbar before catching the loose ball.

Marcus Rashford has been tipped as a free-kick specialist by Captain Marvel Bryan Robson previously, and showed that during his time with the academy sides. He also showed it as he forced Foster into a stunning save, diving to tip a curling effort that was nestling into the top-left corner over the crossbar.

The resulting corner saw United loop a cross into West Brom's tall defence, one of the biggest in the league. That's what they tried throughout the game to no avail, unsurprisingly. It's another home game drawn for Mourinho, and another uninspiring performance. The tactic of hoofing the ball into the box against such a tall defence should be questioned, it's failed to work too many times this season.