Report: Morata and agent hold 50-minute meeting with Real Madrid

Manchester United transfer target Álvaro Morata met with his agent and Real Madrid on Monday, seemingly to negotiate his departure, per Spanish outlet AS.

The striker has long been linked with a move to join José Mourinho’s side, the manager who handed him his Real debut almost seven years ago, but a move is yet to materialise.

United and Real differ on value

A 50-minute meeting between the three is reported to have taken place at the Santiago Bernabéu on Monday and, according to AS, the player would have already reached an agreement with United but for his current club’s reluctance to sell the former Juventus forward.

Real reportedly do not want to sell Morata, and are asking for upwards of €80m for a player who scored 20 goals in all competitions last season. United are yet to reach that figure, although it is said that a deal is getting closer.

Real are holding out for the hefty valuation knowing that the transfer will finance a large chunk of any potential fee for Kylian Mbappé. The AS Monaco youngster is Los Blancos’ main objective in terms of summer signings.

The current La Liga and Champions League holders, who will face United in the UEFA Super Cup in August, are also apparently aware of interest in Morata from Chelsea and PSG.

Morata wants more playing time

Although Real boss Zinedine Zidane has told Morata that he is counting on him for next season, the Spain international wants to have a greater part to play for the upcoming campaign with a World Cup looming next summer in Russia.

Morata only returned to Real last summer when the club activated a buy-back clause in his deal with Serie A side Juventus, and it is believed that the player does want to be successful with Madrid.

However, that desire seems to be overshadowed by the player’s wish for regular action on the pitch – something which United can certainly provide having released Zlatan Ibrahimović.