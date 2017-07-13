Report: José Mourinho to give Luke Shaw chance to establish himself as Man United left-back

Manchester United manager José Mourinho will hand Luke Shaw the opportunity to reclaim his place as the club’s first choice left-back upon his return from injury, according to the Guardian.

The 22-year-old held down the role at the very start of the last season but soon lost his place amid frustration from the Portuguese coach, who then proceeded to criticise the former Southampton youngster with increasing frequency throughout the campaign.

Shaw impresses Mourinho

However, ex-Chelsea manager has since been impressed by the player’s determination and attitude towards accepting his on-pitch demands.

Shaw made his return to training weeks earlier than required in early June as he aimed to step up his recovery from an ankle ligament injury he suffered in April.

That dedication appears to have paid off, with the left-back having been included in the club’s squad for the pre-season tour of the USA.

United are set to face LA Galaxy in their first summer friendly on Saturday and will also contest Real Salt Lake, domestic rivals Manchester City and La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona while in the USA.

Defender doubtful for season opener

However, Shaw isn’t expected to feature in those matches with his current injury problems. It was last month reported that he and others who remain on the sidelines were likely to travel to the USA in order to improve team spirit among the first team squad.

Hope that the youngster will be ready for the opening Premier League fixture against West Ham in August is also described as ‘slim’.

But encouragingly for the Shaw, who trained alone during United’s first session on Monday, it is said Mourinho will start him at left-back at the first reasonable opportunity when he does make his recovery.

Then it will be up the Englishman to take his chance, where he will be challenged to perform well enough to keep his place in the side.