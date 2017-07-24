Man United’s pre-season is almost perfectly organised, says delighted Mourinho

José Mourinho believes his Manchester United team’s pre-season in the US has been almost perfect, per the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are yet to lose in four matches on tour of the US, most recently beating Real Madrid on penalties following a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes, but it is the logistics and planning of his team’s stay in North America which has pleased the Portuguese most.

America is perfect for José

In fact, the former Chelsea boss claimed that if the injuries sustained by Spanish pair and Juan Mata and Ander Herrera are not overly serious, then the training camp could be described as ‘perfect.’

United have spent the last fortnight in Los Angeles, playing their first match in the same city by beating LA Galaxy 5-2, later defeating Real Salt Lake in Salt Lake by a 2-1 scoreline and then overcoming Manchester City by two goals in nearby Santa Clara.

And following Sunday’s shootout win against Real in the International Champions Cup, Mourinho was delighted to dismiss any possibilities of his players suffering from jetlag, saying “for us, not a lot of travelling.”

United are now set to travel to the East Coast to face fellow La Liga giant, Barcelona, but Mourinho was rather unconcerned by the prospect of a long flight having had the same base for the last 15 days, explaining it is “fantastic to always be in the same hotel, always in the same training ground.”

The United boss even said “we are on our way back home” by flying cross country to Maryland, DC, where they will face the Catalan outfit.

Short flights please the boss

United have had relatively short flights to all of their games so far from L.A and Mourinho is looking forward to a repeat of that upon his team’s return to Manchester.

The Red Devils face Valerenga in Oslo, Norway and Sampdoria in Dublin, Republic of Ireland after their clash with Ernesto Valverde’s Barça – the culmination of a seven-game pre-season with which Mourinho declared he was “really happy.”

Those games would include “travelling in the day, short flights,” much to the manager’s pleasure.

Results may have helped Mourinho’s mood but it’s clearly been a positive break regardless, the boss having described the US as “the best” and claiming that aspects such as facilities and organisation are “perfect.”

It’s been such a successful camp in Mourinho’s eyes that he wants to return next summer, saying he would “try to persuade the club and relevant organisers to bring us back.”