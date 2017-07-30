Report: Man United sit down with Ander Herrera to discuss new contract

Manchester United have opened contract talks with midfielder Ander Herrera whilst on pre-season tour to try and fend off interest from Barcelona. Ex-United boss Louis van Gaal signed United’s number 21 from Athletic Bilbao for a fee of £28.8 million back in the summer of 2014.

The Spaniard currently has 12 months left on his current contract with the option of a one-year extension. United hope to have completed the deal before the start of the new campaign so both the club and the player can focus on the season ahead.

Telegraph: Herrera met Woodward for contract talks

According to the Telegraph, Herrera’s agent met with the Red Devils’ executive vice chairman Ed Woodward in Washington over a possible new deal. It is said that Herrera is keen to stay at the club and that he is part of José Mourinho’s plans for the future.

Herrera became José Mourinho’s first choice midfielder alongside Paul Pogba last season helping the club the EFL cup and the UEFA Europa league title.

Herrera is fan favourite at Old Trafford

The Spain international will turn 28 on the 14th August and has seriously impressed fans in his first three years as a United player. By the sound of things, there is no doubt that he will continue to develop with the club in the long term.

Ander Herrera dominated Manchester United’s midfield last year completing 2,089 passes earning him a total of six assists in the league. The former Athletic Bilbao midfielder also did plenty of work defensively. The central midfielder made 84 tackles and 81 interceptions, more than any other midfielder at the club.

United are set to arrive home on Thursday from their pre-season tour in three countries where they have played league rivals Manchester City and Spanish Giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. Their arrival home will give them just enough time to prepare for the European Super Cup final in Macedonia, in which José Mourinho’s men will try to beat Real Madrid for the second time in four weeks after a penalty shoot-out victory in the USA.