Hoffenheim vs Liverpool Preview: Reds hoping for positive Champions League return

Liverpool will hope to take a step towards qualifying for the Champions League group stages in the first-leg of their play-off round qualifier with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

The Reds travel to the German village, which has a tiny population of approximately 3,300, to face the Bundesliga outfit, who are making their European debut at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Liverpool are looking to reach the group stages for just the second time in eight years, with this game their first in three years in the competition, and they will hope for a crucial advantage to take to Merseyside for the second-leg next week.

It is just the second competitive game of Liverpool's season after Jürgen Klopp's side opened their Premier League campaign with a thrilling 3-3 draw away at Watford on Saturday. 

Sub-standard defending - particularly at corners, conceding twice from just three - ultimately cost them victory late on in the game as they were denied a winning start to 2017-18.