Matić claims he’ll be at Manchester United for "a long time"

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matić is hoping to remain at the club for a long time following his summer transfer from Chelsea, per the club’s official website.

The 29-year-old swapped a fourth full campaign with the reigning Premier League champions to link up with his former Blues boss, José Mourinho, at Old Trafford earlier this summer in a £40m deal.

Matić enjoying teammates’ backing

And after impressive displays in his first two outings for the Red Devils against Real Madrid and more recently in a 4-0 hammering of West Ham United, Matić believes he can stay at the club for some time yet.

After winning the Man of the Match award last time out against the Hammers, the Serbia international thanked his United teammates, claiming it was them who “accepted me from my first day and I feel their support,” explaining that he is “very comfortable and I feel like I will be here a long time.”

Matić, also formerly of Benfica, said his teammates “helped him” and hoped he had “give them something back” in the rout of Slaven Bilić’s side.

Midfielder feels United responsibility

Having won two league titles and an EFL Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge, Matić is no stranger to playing under pressure, but admitted his United debut was not without some of that added intensity.

The midfielder added that “when you wear that shirt you feel some kind of pressure because this is a big club,” reasoning, though, that “that’s why we are here.

“It’s a big responsibility to play for Manchester United,” continued the midfielder, who added that he hoped the team could “continue like this.”

United’s number 31, who felt sure “this group can do good things,” is next in action with his new teammates on Saturday, the Red Devils making the lunchtime trip to face Swansea City.