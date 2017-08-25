Manchester United vs Leicester City: Predicted XI as Red Devils look to keep up their exquisite form

Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford, looking to continue their fine start to the 2017/18 Premier League season.

After 4-0 rompings against West Ham and Swansea City, Manchester United are surely confident going into this game and are definitely favorites to win this considering the home advantage and their supreme form.

Admittedly Leicester City are nowhere as good as they once were in their title winning season. That was before sacking their title winning manager Claudio Ranieri and selling one of their best players N'Golo Kante to current Premier League champions Chelsea. 

Leicester can however still give a good fight against The Reds. It is not unusual for smaller clubs to turn up against United, especially at Old Trafford.

Let's take a look at the XI players that could start for The Reds against Leicester: 

Defence

GK - David De Gea: There is few explanation needed on this pick. The Spaniard had little to do as he watched his team win 4-0 against West Ham and Swansea without conceding any. Although Sergio Romero proved to be a very reliable goalkeeper after having a wonderful campaign in the Europa League last season, I believe that the Spaniard will be number one this season.

RB - Antonio Valencia: This one's another no brainer. Antonio Valencia is currently the best right-back in the team. His hard work and reliability make him a first choice right-back.

RCB - Eric Bailly: I don't think Eric Bailly has ever had a bad game for The Reds ever since he signed for Manchester United from Villareal. His pace and power make him an important player to the team. Eric Bailly is set to start after a fine display against West Ham and Swansea, scoring a goal in one of them.

LCB - Phil Jones: Jones was once looked as a future United captain by many. Injuries were a huge hindrance to the England International. Having played well in both the Premier League games he has started in, it is only fair that Jose starts him in this game.

LB - Matteo Darmian: 27-year-old Daley Blind has started for both the Premier League games so far. Although he had done nothing wrong, he can be punished by Leicester's lightning pace with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Kelechi Iheanacho up front, not being able to track back in time in case of a counter-attack. Darmian might not be as quick as the attackers mentioned above but he's clearly faster than Blind. 

 