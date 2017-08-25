Manchester United vs Leicester City: Predicted XI as Red Devils look to keep up their exquisite form

Manchester United host Leicester City at Old Trafford, looking to continue their fine start to the 2017/18 Premier League season.

After 4-0 rompings against West Ham and Swansea City, Manchester United are surely confident going into this game and are definitely favorites to win this considering the home advantage and their supreme form.

Admittedly Leicester City are nowhere as good as they once were in their title winning season. That was before sacking their title winning manager Claudio Ranieri and selling one of their best players N'Golo Kante to current Premier League champions Chelsea.

Leicester can however still give a good fight against The Reds. It is not unusual for smaller clubs to turn up against United, especially at Old Trafford.

Let's take a look at the XI players that could start for The Reds against Leicester:

Defence

GK - David De Gea: There is few explanation needed on this pick. The Spaniard had little to do as he watched his team win 4-0 against West Ham and Swansea without conceding any. Although Sergio Romero proved to be a very reliable goalkeeper after having a wonderful campaign in the Europa League last season, I believe that the Spaniard will be number one this season.

RB - Antonio Valencia: This one's another no brainer. Antonio Valencia is currently the best right-back in the team. His hard work and reliability make him a first choice right-back.

RCB - Eric Bailly: I don't think Eric Bailly has ever had a bad game for The Reds ever since he signed for Manchester United from Villareal. His pace and power make him an important player to the team. Eric Bailly is set to start after a fine display against West Ham and Swansea, scoring a goal in one of them.

LCB - Phil Jones: Jones was once looked as a future United captain by many. Injuries were a huge hindrance to the England International. Having played well in both the Premier League games he has started in, it is only fair that Jose starts him in this game.

LB - Matteo Darmian: 27-year-old Daley Blind has started for both the Premier League games so far. Although he had done nothing wrong, he can be punished by Leicester's lightning pace with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Kelechi Iheanacho up front, not being able to track back in time in case of a counter-attack. Darmian might not be as quick as the attackers mentioned above but he's clearly faster than Blind.

Midfield

RDM - Nemanja Matic: The 29-year-old Serbian has proved himself to be a stellar signing for Manchester United after producing several sublime performances. His height, strength, intelligence and passing ability gives him a place in my predicted XI.

LDM - Paul Pogba: Jose Mourinho will start the Frenchman in most games as long he is fit having already scored two goals in his last two games. That is what he was brought in for with a hefty price tag of £89 million. With his physical presence, his passing and shooting ability, his vision and his creativity, he would fit in any teams starting XI easily. I am very certain that Paul Pogba will have a barnstorming season for United this year.

Attack

RM - Juan Mata: Mourinho trusts the Spaniard magician as he has bags of experience in the Premier League. Although he has not got himself on the scoresheet in the Premier League yet, he is playing very well. Creative passes, intelligent runs, and decent crosses are a few of the Spaniards traits which are essential in the Premier League.

AM - Henrikh Mkhitaryan: You could argue that Mkhitaryan and Mata should be starting in each others position considering their natural playing style. That won't be necessary as both players are intelligent enough to interchange with themselves during the game. The Armenian now has four assists in the Premier League, three more than what he had last year.

LM - Anthony Martial: There have been many debates as to who should start in this position over the past few days. Marcus Rashford is a brilliant player. His contributions and effort he puts in for the team when defending are one of the few reasons why Mourinho prefers starting Rashford over Martial. However, after scoring two goals within the span of 25 minutes, I think it is only fair if he is rewarded with a start.

Attack

ST - Romelu Lukau: This would also have been a no brainer if Zlatan Ibrahimovic hadn't signed a new contract with Manchester United. However the Swede is not fit and ready for the Premier League yet especially after the injury he had suffered. Lukaku has scored three goals in two games and will definitely look forward to bag more against Leicester.