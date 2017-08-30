Manchester United expecting quiet end to summer transfer window

Amongst all drama regarding potential incomings and outgoings in the football world as the transfer window slams shut this week, it looks like Manchester United’s business is already all done.

The Reds have wanted a fourth signing all summer long, however, José Mourinho appears to be content with bringing in 75 per-cent of his targets and is happy with what he’s got to work with for now.

Many names linked with United, as always

The speculation never goes away surrounding big sides like United, but the Manchester Evening News report any more stories stating players are wanted should not be believed because the club’s transfer movements are considered to be over.

Whilst it has been known to the media all summer that the self-proclaimed ‘God of Manchester’ - Zlatan Ibrahimović - would be arriving back at M1, many attacking names have been linked.

Ivan Perišić has been one of United’s most notable sagas in the close season but Inter Milan’s over-valuation of the player prevented a move from happening.

Real Madrid duo Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo have also been mentioned as possible targets, but most likely for an increase in newspaper sales and online views more than anything.

More recently, it has been want-away Arsenal forward Alexis Sánchez supposedly being courted by José Mourinho, but the Chilean seems to be Manchester City-bound.