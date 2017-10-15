Manchester City 7-2 Stoke City: Seven heaven for Citizens as they run riot once more against poor Potters

Manchester City opened up space at top of the Premier League table in quite some style, as they continued their goalscoring prowess at the Etihad Stadium with the 7-2 trouncing of Stoke City

Their first-half showing was stellar despite an early miss from Leroy Sané as goals from Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, and David Silva all but wrapped up the points, before the hosts were given a slight scare when Mame Biram Diouf got one back. 

Things really heated up when Stoke got another one back through an own goal by Kyle Walker, however despite the slight scare Pep Guardiola's side saw out the rest of the game in some style with further goals from Jesus, Fernandinho, Sané and Bernardo Silva securing another excellent three points. 

 