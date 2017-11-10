Manchester United international round up: Lukaku gets back on track against Mexico as Jones pulls up for England

Gareth Southgate’s England held World Cup winners Germany to a stalemate on Friday night, in which three Manchester United players featured. England fielded their youngest side since 1980 with the oldest player in the starting lineup being 27 years old.

Injury blow for Jones

Phil Jones was United’s only starter in a new look England side. Jones played a vital part in England’s clean sheet and denied Manchester City’s Leroy Sané a certain goal, heading the ball clear off the line after the initial shot was parried by Jordan Pickford. Despite this, Jones sustained an injury 25 minutes in was replaced by young Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

Rashford and Lingard nearly grab winner for England

With the game still goalless, Marcus Rashford was called upon and entered the field on the hour mark in exchange for Tammy Abraham. In the 86th minute, teammate Jesse Lingard joined Rashford, who is still the youngest player in the England squad.

The two combined in added time to almost snatch a late winner, after Lingard volleyed Rashford’s freekick over Ter Stegen’s cross bar.

Ashley Young did not feature in the game with Gareth Southgate most likely saving him for Tuesday’s clash with Brazil.

France vs Wales

United forward Anthony Martial helped France to a 2-0 win over Wales in Paris. Martial replaced Arsenal target man Olivier Giroud who had doubled the lead that Antoine Griezmann gave them in the first half.

Serbia manager Slavolijub Muslin made the decision to rest defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic and leave him at home for their game against China. Serbia won the game 2-0.

Victor Lindelof was the only Manchester United player to feature in a competitive game on Friday. The centre back helped his side Sweden to a 1-0 win over Italy in which colleague Matteo Darmian also featured.

Mexico shocked many with a 3-3 draw against Belgium. United marksman Romelu Lukaku scored twice for Belgium, his second levelling the score.