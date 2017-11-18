Liverpool 3-0 Southampton: Record-breaking Salah scores a brace as Reds run Saints ragged

Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player ever to score nine goals in his first 12 Premier League games for the club as the Reds convincingly swept Southampton aside at Anfield.

Summer signing Salah scored a first-half brace 10 minutes apart to level and then break Robbie Fowler's record - which had stood since December 1993 - of eight strikes in his first 12 games.

Philippe Coutinho delivered a decisive third on 68 minutes, firing low into the bottom corner from 12 yards after Fraser Forster failed to deal with Roberto Firmino's drive to complete a dominant display from the hosts.

But it was Salah who took all the plaudits for his excellent double, which makes him the Premier League's top goalscorer and takes his tally in all competitions to a phenomenal 14 goals in 18 games.

Southampton - managed by former Liverpool defender and first-team coach Mauricio Pellegrino - failed to showcase any attacking threat throughout a meek performance.

Liverpool - who have now won three successive league games for the first time in 2017 - leapfrog Arsenal into fifth place due to their superior goal difference - and sit just a point off fourth, while Southampton drop down to 14th.