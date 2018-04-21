West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Liverpool: Five Reds talking points as Rondon rescues a late point for the hosts

West Bromwich Albion fought back from two goals down to take a point from Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.

Danny Ings scored his first league goal since October 2015 to open the scoring, before Mo Salah extended the lead for the Reds, who looked like cruising to a comfortable victory.

However, Jake Livermore brought the home side within touching distance and then Salomon Rondon headed home a free kick after a debatable foul given against Jordan Henderson as it ended all square.

Ings delight

The joy on Danny Ings’ face as he wheeled away in celebration after finishing off Sadio Mané’s low cross into the penalty area was pure happiness.

He has had a tough time with injuries but never let that get the better of him, and always knew he would return to the team.

This season would have been a frustrating one for him, with three exceptional front players to get in front of in the pecking order, but the goal was a just reward for his patience and graft.

“There’s a reason this moment will mean so much to our team... we’ve seen the struggles and now we’ll see the rewards,” Adam Lallana took to Instagram to declare. You could see from Ings’ facial expression that that certainly holds true.

Top four all but done

Had Liverpool held on for victory, it would only have required one more win, perhaps against Stoke City at Anfield next Saturday, to confirm a top-four finish.

As it is, it will take another couple providing Chelsea win all of their remaining fixtures, which seems unlikely given their recent struggles.

Realistically, there is no real fear for Jurgen Klopp that his side will not make the grade, so this result will not have too much of an impact, meaning what would normally have been portrayed as a damaging collapse can be written off and forgotten about quickly.

Chelsea take on Southampton in the FA Cup this weekend and face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge at the start of next month.

Attwell misses key decisions

It wasn't referee Stuart Attwell's best day at the office as he missed a number of key decisions for both sides and came under fire from Klopp after the game.

Most notably, Attwell missed a stone-wall penalty shout when Danny Ings was barged into, off the ball, by Craig Dawson in the second-half as the Reds went in search of a killer goal.

A punch thrown by Ahmed Hegazi was also missed in an off the ball incident whilst Rondon was lucky to stay out of the referee's book early on when he flew into two strong tackles.

From a Reds point of view, the foul that led to the West Brom equaliser can be seen as questionable too, although Loris Karius should have done better for the set-piece.

Moreno misses his chance

Andy Robertson has been exceptional since coming into the team at left-back when Alberto Moreno got injured, but this was a chance for the Spaniard to stake a claim. He certainly did not take it.

There were several lunges that he just about got away with, in stark contrast to Robertson’s measured approach, and Moreno looked uncomfortable on the ball, blasting it clear rather than taking his time to find a pass.

There is no doubt that Robertson was missed in both an attacking sense and a defensive one as Moreno struggled with Matt Phillips.

He is short of match sharpness, having not started a game since the dead rubber with FC Porto on March 6th, but this performance suggests he might have to get used to not playing again. It might even be that he decides to move on in the summer.

Egyptian king

It wouldn’t be a Liverpool game without Mo Salah taking some of the headlines, and it’s only fair to mention him as he drew level with Luis Suarez as Liverpool's top scorer in the Premier League era for one season with 31 league goals.

With 41 in all competitions, the winger should be a certainty for the PFA Player of the Year award which is announced on Sunday regardless of how well Kevin de Bruyne has done, with the sheer numbers enough for him to be reasonably compared with the very best in the world.

Up against fellow Egyptian Ahmed Hegazi, Salah never got out of second gear, but never needed to as he effortlessly danced around West Brom’s defence.

He looked a little agitated until he got his goal, but it was a deserved reward for his hard work as he pulled one finish further ahead of Harry Kane.