Manchester United 2-1 Arsenal: Reds player ratings as Pogba impresses

Manchester United left it late to collect all three points against Arsenal. Paul Pogba gave the reds the lead sixteen minutes in only for his goal to be cancelled out by Henrikh Mkhitaryan early in the second half.

However, the Red Devils' persistence paid off when Marouane Fellaini headed home in the 91st minute showing Arsene Wenger no sympathy on what appears to be his final visit to Old Trafford.

Player ratings:

David De Gea (6) – A relatively quiet game for the Spaniard who could do very little to prevent the Arsenal goal.

Antonio Valencia (5) – Frustrating to watch going forward and created very little but was defensively solid.

Chris Smalling (5) – Always wanted to get on the ball and go forward. Hesitated when the ball broke free for Mkhitaryan’s goal granting him the space to take on the shot.

Victor Lindelof (6) – Made a few clearances and kept Aubameyang quiet. Should have been on his toes to close down Mkhitaryan a little quicker for the equaliser.

Ashley Young (6) – Wasn’t troubled defensively enabling him to get forward. Put in a superb cross for Fellaini’s winner.

Pogba shines in midfield

Nemanja Matic (6) – Constantly biting at the toes of the Arsenal players, winning the ball back for his side. Spread the play well and found spaces for United to exploit.

Ander Herrera (5) – Wanted to get forward and carry the ball whenever possible, but it didn’t always go according to plan. Substituted off for Fellaini midway through the second half.

Paul Pogba (7) – Opened the scoring and found space to get on the ball. The Frenchman was involved in most of United’s attacks.

Jesse Lingard (5) – Always had his head up looking to find that killer pass but it wasn’t to be for the England prodigy.

Alexis Sanchez (5) – Should have headed in the opener despite a deflection. Crossed in a few great balls but other didn’t even get past the first man.

Romelu Lukaku (5) – The Belgian wasn’t doing too badly until he came off injured. A superb cross in the build-up to the opener but failed to hold the ball up on several occasions.

Super Fellaini

Substitutes:

Marcus Rashford (4) – His movement off the ball was limited and didn’t really get involved.

Anthony Martial (4) – Tried to beat a man but didn’t know when to stop.

Marouane Fellaini (7) – Right in the middle of all the action, hit the post and scored the winner. He did exactly what José Mourinho will have wanted him to do.