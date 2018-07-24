Anthony Martial reportedly being considered for sale by Manchester United

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial has been given the green light to leave the club, for a side outside of the Premier League, according to The Guardian.

The transfer saga following the Frenchman has been rumbling on all summer after rumours that he has fallen out with manager Jose Mourinho.

While Martial has struggled, to cement his own starting position under the Portuguese task master, it would still be a major shock for many Manchester United fans, if the fan favourite was allowed to leave.

Interest in Martial is significant

He has gathered interest, from multiple major European clubs, including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain, depending on whether the French side can keep hold of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Embed from Getty Images

Deal for Martial is unlikely

While the 22-year-old forward, who is pushing for a move from Old Trafford, may be keen on the idea of playing for some of the giants of European football, it is very unlikely that the youngster departs before August 9.

The reasoning for this, is simply that the Red Devils, are unlikely to find a replacement for Martial before the transfer deadline. With the rumour being that Ivan Perisic has decided to stay put at Inter Milan, the Croatian has potentially ended Manchester United’s hopes of signing a replacement for Martial.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Bayern Munich are the club with the most interest in the services of the winger, but they have been put off by the pricey demands of Jose Mourinho and the club, with a believed valuation of £75 million, for the wantaway Frenchmen.

Antony Martial may be struggling to cement a starting position thus far, but in his three seasons at the club, he has still managed to contribute 36 goals, in 99 appearances, with 37 of those appearances coming from the subs bench.

A frustrating player at times, but an undoubtedly talented young man, Manchester United fans will be hoping that the Frenchmen can force his way into the starting XI, this season and is able to help the side push for a potential title.