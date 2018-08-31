Damallsvenskan week 15 review: Göteborg reclaim top spot in the league table

Rosengård lost points in the last minute against Eskilstuna in week 15 of the Damallsvenskan whilst Linköping grabbed the winner against Hammarby.

Kalmar once again failed to get any points against Djurgården and there was a win for Göteborg against Limhamn which saw them sail back in to top spot as Piteå lost at home to Kristianstad.

It was Rosengård that scored the first goal early on in the second half, with Germany’s Anja Mittag getting on the score sheet, and for a long time it looked like Rosengård were going to go home with a three points, but a late goal from Eskilstuna’s Felicia Karlsson put a stop to those thoughts.

Only two minutes later her teammate Matilda Plan, already with one yellow card to her name, got a second one and was sent off. But that did little to change the outcome where each team came away with one point.

That briefly put Rosengård in the top spot before Göteborg later took overtook them.

Even with a good team on paper, Rosengård have found themselves scrambling more than once this season, losing unnecessary points.

It was a tight game in Linköping that ended with the host’s Filippa Angeldal becoming the hero of the match after her two goals. She opened the scoring in the 17th minute and for a long time, it seemed to be the end result.

Then Hammarby got a penalty in the 74th minute after a challenge on team captain Elise Kellond-Knight that Emma Jansson slotted in.

The game could’ve ended there but Angeldal then put the hosts ahead once again with her second goal of the match with 84 minutes gone.

Djurgården was quick to open the scoring as a cross from Mia Jalkerud found the feet of Julia Spetsmark who was able to put a foot on the ball to steer it into the goal.

Djurgården then continued to keep the pressure on their guests and scored again just before halftime, courtesy of Spetsmark once again when she got to the rebound off of the Kalmar goalkeeper Tove Enblom.

That leaves Kalmar without any points once again and after the 15th round they still only have three points to their name. Meanwhile, Djurgården stays up above the crucial relegation line.

Göteborg started well right from the start and scored their first goal from a corner on the left as Olivia Schough's ball in found team captain Beata Kollmats who was able to head home.

The second goal would come about the same way, but from the right, where Elin Rubensson’s corner found the head of Julia Zigiotti to make it 2-0.

But Göteborg slacked off in the second half and were a bit sloppy with the ball. In the 90th minute, Göteborg's defender Emma Koivisto got her second yellow card and was sent off, but it was the visiting team that went home with all the three points in the bag.

Piteå lost their top spot in the league after a tough weekend, where the only thing to cheer was the good turnout - around 2, 300 spectators came to see Kristianstad beat Piteå in a game where the northerners did not have their head in the game.

Ogonna Chukwudi scored the only goal in the 35th minute and Piteå’s best efforts were not enough as they couldn’t find any clear-cut chances behind Kristianstad’s stable defensive line.

Now it is up to the players to quickly find their confidence again if their gold dreams are to be kept alive, but if they just keep their heads down and push on it can be a fight up until the very end.

It was the guests who took the commando in the last minutes of the first half when Clara Markstedt scored the first goal of the game, but it would only take Växjö until the 52nd minute to make the score 1-1 through Nellie Karlsson.

Then the host's Jennie Nordin got sent off in the 60th minute, but even with one player less Växjö managed to keep the pressure up and got rewarded as Anna Anvegård scored their second goal from a penalty in the 86th minute.

But the player of the match for the home team was Katlynn Fraine in goal, who pulled out several vital saves that kept Växjö in the game.