Damallsvenskan week 3 review: Rosengård hit Eskilstuna for nine

A win over DIF took Piteå to the top of the pile as Hammarby fell to Växjö and Rosengård hit Eskilstuna for nine. Elsewhere, Kalmar picked up a win in Vittsjö as Göteborg saw off LB07 and Linköping picked up a point in Kristianstad.

With Rosengård having missed a glorious chance to take the lead twenty seconds into the match, there was an early sense that it would be a long day for United, their defence pushed to the limit. Indeed it was as the hosts took the lead two minutes in, Anja Mittag rushing in to take the ball off of Petra Johansson’s toe before dinking it over Emelie Lundberg.

One soon became two, Sanne Troelsgaard doubling the advantage in the fourth minute with a low drive under the ‘keeper.

With Mittag down in the box just after the quarter hour, the hosts made it three, Caroline Seger’s inch-perfect penalty unstoppable, the visitors unable to stem the flow. A clean header at the back post from Fiona Brown enough to atone for missing a similar shot only seconds into the contest and enough to have the hosts four goals up at the break.

The punishment didn’t stop in the second half as Rosengård showed their attacking prowess, hammering shot after shot at their opposition, the fifth scored less than ten minutes after the restart.

Mittag’s second of the match a toe poke to divert Lisa-Marie Utland’s low cross past Lundberg before wrapping up her hat trick two minutes later with a skipped effort from just inside of the box. Six became seven when Troelsgaard took advantage of pinball in the box to rocket the ball into the roof of the net from close range, the rangy Dane left unmarked at the far post.

With ten minutes left on the clock there was yet time for two more, Utland’s third of the season a textbook far post goal, Troelsgaard’s square pass flashed across the face of goal for the Norwegian to turn home.

The ninth goal put home by Mittag, a short corner from Iva Landeka to the German lifted over the box to drop delicately under the bar leaving Lundberg to pick the ball out of her net for the final time.

Taking an early lead through a low effort from Kosovare Asllani that slipped just inside of Moa Olsson’s near post the current champions began to sag.

An injury and forced change to Maja Kildemoes the start of their tough day as the hosts came at them, working Hilda Carlén at every opportunity until Amanda Edgren nodded the ball over Carlén’s outstretched gloves at in the day. The match only going downhill as Anna Oskarsson was shown a second yellow and they had to play out the last minutes with ten, the high point the return of Johanna Rasmussen.

Their third straight draw enough to leave KDFF one of the three unbeaten teams in the league, a slight inability to take their chances leaving the hosts with three draws instead of three wins.

Unexpectedly top of the table coming into the match, Hammarby lost their unbeaten record as they slipped to newcomers, Växjö at their new home. Shading the chances and happy to chance their arm all match, the Elitettan champions made sure to keep Emma Holmgren busy, the young goalkeeper finally succumbing just before the hour.

Frida Boriero’s neat cross set Anna Anvegård up, the 20-year-old getting a deft flick to take the ball past Holmgren and into the far side of the goal.

Anvegård’s second of the match requiring another touch of guile in a crowded area, sandwiched between Sejde Abrahamsson and Amanda Johansson the attacker refused to give the ball up and did well to slip behind the duo and knock the ball home.

With little time to work with, Bajen pulled one back in stoppage time, Frida Sjöberg’s strong header enough to send Elise Kellond-Knight’s free-kick beyond Katie Fraine, but too late to affect change.

Getting her feet under control, Andrea Norheim wasted little time in firing Nina Jakobsson’s knock-down home for her second goal in three matches.

Struggling to get going in attack, the Stockholm side rode their luck at times before Julia Karlenäs doubled the advantage just after the half hour, curling Norheim’s lay-off around Gudbjörg Gunnarsdóttir.

Still dangerous after the break, the hosts came close to a third, looking to better their goal-difference the win well wrapped up before the whistle.

Continuing her form of scoring in every match so far this season, Christen Press grabbed her third goal of the term just after the restart, her low effort from the top of the box slipping just past Emma Lind into the bottom corner.

Parity restored by the visitors little more than ten minutes later as a corner worked its way out to Mia Persson, the captain chesting the ball down before lashing her volley into the far side of the net in spectacular fashion.

Bunkeflo’s hopes of a comeback short-lived as KG regained the lead three minutes later, Press found by Rebecka Blomqvist to finish from 13-yards. The match put to bed two minutes later by Elin Rubensson, the midfielder calm from the spot to ensure Göteborg’s second win of the season.

In a tight game, Vittsjo would have been left licking their wounds after not being able to convert any of their chances, the hosts close to getting the better of Tove Enblom on more than one occasion.

Biding their time, Kalmar rode the danger – as well as their luck – to keep a clean sheet, Aviv Luik’s late effort catalysing the winner. Arriving well at the back stick, Luik’s effort bounced off of Shannon Lynn’s boots as the ‘keeper went low, the ball dropping directly to Shade Pratt to sweep the ball into the waiting net.