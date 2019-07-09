Liverpool FC's 2019/20 fixtures and where to watch them

The European Champions will be competing on all-fronts next season as Liverpool prepare themselves for their most gruelling campaign to date with the Reds currently entered into seven competitions across the globe.

Jurgen Klopp and his players have already begun their pre-season preparations after a large bulk of the squad returned to Melwood on Monday.

Liverpool will feature for the first time since their sixth European Cup triumph in June on Thursday against Tranmere Rovers so here are all the important dates to get down in the diary.

Pre-season

(All times BST)

July 11: Vs. Tranmere – Prenton Park (19:30)

July 14: Vs. Bradford City – Valley Parade (15:00)

July 19: Vs. Borussia Dortmund – Indiana, USA (1:00)

July 21: Vs. Sevilla – Boston, USA (23:00)

July 24: Vs. Sporting CP – New York, USA (1:00)

July 28: Vs. Napoli – Edinburgh (17:00)

July 31: Vs. Lyon – Geneva (18:00)

Full Liverpool fixtures season 2019/20

(All fixtures subject to change)

August 2019

Sunday 4 - Manchester City (Community Shield) (15:00, Live on BT Sport)

Friday 9 – Norwich City (H) (20:00, Live on Sky Sports)

Wednesday 14 - Chelsea (UEFA Super Cup) (20:00, Live on BT Sport)

Saturday 17 – Southampton (A) (15:00)

Saturday 24 – Arsenal (H) (17:30, Live on Sky Sports)

Saturday 31 – Burnley (A) (17:30, Live on Sky Sports)

September 2019

Saturday 14 – Newcastle United (H) (12:30, Live on BT Sport)

Tues/Wed 17/18 - Champions League MD 1 (Live on BT Sports)

Saturday 21 – Chelsea (A) (16:30, Live on Sky Sports)

Wed 25 - Vs - Carabao Cup Three

Saturday 28 – Sheffield United (A) (12:30, Live on BT Sport)

October 2019

Tues/Wed 1/2 - Champions League MD 2 (Live on BT Sports)

Saturday 5 – Leicester City (H) (15:00)

Saturday 19 – Manchester United (A) (15:00)

Tues/Wed 22/23: Champions League MD 3 (Live on BT Sports)

Saturday 26 –Tottenham Hotspur (H) (15:00)

Wednesday 30 - Vs - Carabao Cup Four

November 2019

Saturday 2 – Aston Villa (A) (15:00)

Tues/Wed 5/6: Champions League MD 4 (Live on BT Sports)

Saturday 9 – Manchester City (H) (15:00)

Saturday 23 – Crystal Palace (A) (15:00)

Tues/Wed 26/27: Champions League MD 5 (Live on BT Sports)

Saturday 30 – Brighton and Hove Albion (H) (15:00)

December 2019

Wednesday 4 – Everton (H)

Saturday 7 – Bournemouth (A)

Tues/Wed 10/11: Champions League MD 6 (Live on BT Sports)

Saturday 14 – Watford (H)

Wed 18: Vs. Carabao Cup Five

Saturday 21 – West Ham United (A)

Thursday 26 – Leicester City (A)

Saturday 28 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

January 2020

Wednesday 1 – Sheffield United (H)

Sat 4: Vs. Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed 8: Vs. Carabao Cup Semi-Final, first leg (Live on Sky Sports)

Saturday 11 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 18 – Manchester United (H)

Tuesday 21 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Sat 25: Vs. Emirates FA Cup 4

Wed 29: Vs. Carabao Cup Semi-Final, second leg (Live on Sky Sports)

February 2020

Saturday 1 – Southampton (H)

Saturday 8 – Norwich City (A)

Tues/Wed 18/19 or 25/26: Champions League Round of 16, first leg (Live on BT Sports)

Saturday 22 – West Ham United (H)

Saturday 29 – Watford (A)

March 2020

Sun 1: Vs. Carabao Cup Final (Live on Sky Sports)

Saturday 7 – Bournemouth (H)

Tues/Wed 10/11 or 17/18: Champions League Round of 16, second leg (Live on BT Sports)

Saturday 14 – Everton (A)

Saturday 21 – Crystal Palace (H) or Emirates FA Cup quarter-final

April 2020

Saturday 4 – Manchester City (A)

Tues/Wed 7/8: Champions League Quarter-Final, first leg (Live on BT Sports)

Saturday 11 – Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 18 – Brighton and Hove Albion (A) or Emirates FA Cup semi-final

Saturday 25 – Burnley (H)

Tues/Wed 28/29: Champions League Semi-Final, first leg (Live on BT Sports)

May 2020

Saturday 2 – Arsenal (A)

Tues/Wed 5/6: Champions League Semi-Final, second leg (Live on BT Sports)

Saturday 9 – Chelsea (H)

Sunday 17 – Newcastle United (A)

Sat 23 - Emirates FA Cup Final Sat 30 - Champions League Final - Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı, Istanbul (Live on BT Sports)