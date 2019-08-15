Report: Man United to hand Victor Lindelof a new long-term contract

Manchester United are ready to give Victor Lindelof a new long-term contract at the club, according to The Daily Mirror.

The Swedish international has two years left on his current contract at Old Trafford, but his new deal will double his wages.

A difficult start

Lindelof signed from Benfica in 2017, and he initially struggled to adapt to English football.

The defender was in and out of Jose Mourinho's team and had a day to forget against Huddersfield as Man United lost 2-1.

However, he turned things around in his second season and became a regular under Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 25-year-old's composure and ability to bring the ball out from defence made him one of the highlights of a difficult season for United.

Maguire partnership

After United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City for £80 million earlier this month, Solskjaer now has seven different centre-backs at the club.

Maguire will almost certainly be the first defender on the team sheet, but Lindelof was chosen to play alongside him in United's 4-0 win over Chelsea.

The report adds that Solskjaer now sees the pair forming a long-term central defensive partnership.

Maguire and Lindelof showed an impressive understanding in their first outing together, and United will hope that they can become the next Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

Barcelona interest

Lindelof reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona in the summer after his impressive performances in the 2018-19 season.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Lindelof's agent said: "Lindelof is on the radar of a great European club, but leaving United depends on the English club."

United refused to sell Lindelof and are now offering the centre-back a contract extension that would keep him at Old Trafford until 2025.

Lindelof is currently on a £75,000-a-week, but his new deal would be worth £150,000-a-week and £46.8 million in total.