Tottenham face defensive problems for the North London Derby as injury list grows

Walker-Peters was forced off the field an hour into Spurs' 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday and is expected to miss their highly anticipated clash against Arsenal this weekend.

The 22-year-old will have a scan ahead of his hamstring injury, meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino will be forced to make changes to his starting XI once again.

If Walker-Peters is ruled out of the North London Derby, it will leave Serge Aurier as Tottenham's only fit right-back, however, the Ivory Coast international has not yet been named in the squad this season as his future at the club remains unclear.

Spurs are also facing a headache at the heart of the Tottenham defence. Jan Vertonghen has been the club's best defender since his arrival in 2012, however, the Belgian centre-back has been unused since the start of the season due to Pochettino's concerns for his fitness.

The Lilywhites have missed the partnership of Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld given the number of defensive errors so far this season.

Vertonghen has reportedly insisted that he is fit enough to play on Sunday, however, it is likely that Davinson Sanchez will still be Pochettino's first choice.

Spurs may look to regret their decision of selling Kieran Trippier as their right-back dilemma continues. Juan Foyth was hoped to be Trippier's replacement out wide, but the Argentine remains on the sidelines since suffering an ankle injury in pre-season.

Pochettino will now have to decide between putting his faith in Serge Aurier to make his first start of the season since returning from injury, or play either Moussa Sissoko or Eric Dier out of position.

Playing Sissoko at right-back could prove a risk for Pochettino as Tanguy Ndombele is also doubtful to feature on Sunday, meaning Sissoko's absence in the middle of the park would leave a huge void to fill.

The Lilywhites have not performed up to standard to begin the season and will be desperate to bounce back from their shock defeat to Newcastle. Another loss for the North London side will raise concerns for the club's aims this season, as they hoped to emerge as title contenders.

Arsenal will also hope to recover from their defeat last weekend, where they lost 3-1 to Liverpool. The Gunners will be desperate for a victory over their rivals this season as they look to finish above Spurs for the first time since 2017.