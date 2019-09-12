Report: De Gea close to new Man United contract but still considering options

David De Gea is close to signing a new contract at Manchester United, according to The Athletic.

The Spaniard has less than a year remaining on his current deal and has been linked with a move abroad.

United's offer to De Gea is around £375,000 per week and it would make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.

Poor form

After arriving at Old Trafford in 2011, De Gea has established himself as one the best goalkeepers in the world.

The 28-year-old has been named as United's Player of the Year four times, and he won the Premier League Golden Glove award in 2017/18.

However, his form has come under scrutiny over the past 12 months after a number of high-profile mistakes.

De Gea has also lost his place as Spain's undisputed No.1, and he was replaced by Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga in the recent international break.

Juventus interest

The goalkeeper has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid and almost signed for them in 2015, but he remained at United.

The report adds that Paris Saint-Germain made an approach for De Gea in the summer and there is also genuine interest from Juventus.

The Italian champions have been monitoring developments and they are preparing a lucrative contract offer to capitalise on the situation.

If De Gea doesn't renew his deal at United, he can sign a pre-contract with Juventus in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.

De Gea replacements

While United are confident that De Gea will sign an extension, they have still been looking at potential replacements.

The Athletic report that Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak has been under review by United's scouts.

Everton and England's Jordan Pickford is under consideration as well due to his ability with the ball at his feet.

United also have high expectations for Dean Henderson who is on loan at Sheffield United for a second successive season.