Arsene Wenger is "not convinced" by Manchester United's team

Arsene Wenger says he is "not convinced" by Manchester United’s current set of players and has questioned their ability to emulate the previous era of Old Trafford heroes.

Arsene Wenger

The Frenchman, who has been out of work since putting an end to his 22-year reign as Arsenal manager last year, consistently battled with Man United for Premier League titles in the early 2000s.

Squad revitalisation

Despite the recent influx of youth into the United squad, results have failed to fall in their favour. Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side have had an unconvincing start to their Premier League campaign.

The Red Devil’s 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening day of the season has been followed with nothing but frustration. Since then, United have picked up just two points in three games after a draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers, a defeat at home to Crystal Palace and another stalemate at Southampton.



“When you see Man Utd, they are one of the examples where there is a potential there, but they have not found a collective way,” said Wenger.

“Maybe these players are not mature enough to carry the team play of a team like Man United, altogether. That is the question mark now.”

Summer clearout

Solskjær has had a mass clearout over the summer, parting ways with Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera and former captain Antonio Valencia.

These departures have led to a much more youthful United side this season giving younger players such as new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan Bissaka a chance to rejuvenate the team.

“You feel there is something coming out but it’s not ready,” Wenger added.

“When you watch them play, they are not a candidate to fight for the championship. Will they emulate what (Ryan) Giggs, (Paul) Scholes, (David) Beckham did over a number of years?

"Personally, I’m not convinced.”