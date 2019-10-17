Alisson key to Liverpool's Old Trafford hopes

Liverpool may have an eight point lead at the top of the Premier League, but the upcoming period before the next international break in November will be crucial for the Reds.

Games at home to Tottenham Hotspur, away to Aston Villa and the crunch clash with Manchester City at Anfield will take place in the Premier League, while Liverpool also host Arsenal in the League Cup and require wins against Red Bull Salzburg and Genk in the Champions League.

Can Liverpool overturn their poor record at Old Trafford?

However, historically at least, Liverpool’s first game following the international break is also their biggest – a trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

United may not be the winning machine of old from the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, languishing in twelfth place in the Premier League, but will always remain a serious threat to the table-topping Reds, especially at home.

At the very least, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side possess a competent defence and dangerous attackers with the likes of Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Plus, they are suited to counter-attacking tactics, which Liverpool will probably allow them to deploy given Jürgen Klopp’s side will probably dominate the ball, even at Old Trafford.

Liverpool’s overall quality should ultimately shine through and secure their first victory at Old Trafford for five years, while matching Manchester City’s record of eighteen consecutive wins in the Premier League.

Creaky defence despite Liverpool’s early Premier League prospects

However, Liverpool’s defence, whilst remaining incredibly strong overall, has been susceptible at times this season, giving up more chances to the opposition than in the previous campaign.

A 4-1 victory against Norwich City at the start of the season was mostly comfortable but Norwich did create a number of chances at Anfield, far more than the typical newly-promoted side, and continued a trend that had begun during pre-season.

In the Premier League, Southampton could have snatched a point at St Mary’s Stadium and Arsenal missed glorious chances at Anfield, as did Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Meanwhile in Europe, Liverpool conceded twice to Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup and have already conceded five goals in two games in the Champions League. They escaped punishment against Red Bull Salzburg with a 4-3 win at Anfield, but not in Italy with a 2-0 defeat to Napoli.

None of the above is hardly doom and gloom – Liverpool have played brilliant football at times this season and, more importantly, have a perfect eight wins from eight in the Premier League, and an incredible seventeen wins in a row. Moreover, Napoli’s draw with Genk means Liverpool remain on course to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and finish at the top of their group.

However, so far the defence is not quite at the level that was reached during the first half of last season in particular.

No Alisson, step forward Liverpool’s only senior signing – Adrián

The main factor behind these slight cracks in the defence is the change that has occurred in goal so far this season.

During the opening game against Norwich, Alisson injured his calf during a goal kick and has only just returned to full training. Therefore, the cavalry was required, which arrived in the form of new signing Adrián, who had not been a Liverpool player for even a week before being called into action.

Released by West Ham United and contemplating a move back to his native Spain, Adrián was delighted just to sign for the European Champions, provide competition for one of the best goalkeepers in the world and feature in the domestic cup competitions at best.

Certainly the 32-year-old would never have expected the scenario that has occurred since he arrived at Anfield and making his debut so quickly – a penny for Simon Mignolet’s thoughts during that time as well, though the Belgian appears to be settling well with Club Brugge.

Adrián playing his part in Liverpool’s remarkable start to the season

For more than the first two months of the season, Adrián became Liverpool’s number one goalkeeper.

During those two months, he surpassed expectations with his performances, particularly given his status as a new signing and trying to develop relationships quickly with the rest of the Liverpool squad. Such relationships are vital, especially with the defence, where a goalkeeper needs to be in step with the rest of his backline.

Adrián is not a world-class goalkeeper, and never will be, but he has already improved in his short time as a Liverpool player. Furthermore, for the rest of the season, Adrián will be an extremely useful deputy for Alisson.

He has already proved his quality in goal for Liverpool, already has experienced playing regularly with his teammates and in the biggest competitions, and already has the confidence that he knows he can perform when required in a Liverpool shirt.

Should his services be called upon again in the Premier League or Champions League, the Spaniard will not be coming in cold or making his debut for the club – a far better prospect for your number two goalkeeper.

Perfect timing for Alisson to make his comeback in a Liverpool shirt

However, now it is time for the main man to come back.

Alisson may be a little rusty upon his return, but his presence in the Liverpool side at Old Trafford cannot be overstated.

Liverpool’s defence will possess an extra layer of trust and assurance with the 27 year old’s skills, communication and all-round aura behind them. For instance, you are unlikely to see Virgil van Dijk exasperating at any of Alisson’s actions, compared with Adrián’s howler for Southampton’s goal through Danny Ings.

With Manchester United’s counter-attacking threat and Liverpool’s high defensive line, positioning and communication will be critical. Alisson’s return should remove those little differences between an elite defence that is potentially vulnerable and one at its peak – a crucial factor to Liverpool’s chances at Old Trafford in the short-term, and for their title aspirations in the long-term.