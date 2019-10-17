Solskjaer insists structure at Manchester United is right for the future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed the current structure at Manchester United.

Former captain Gary Neville recently blamed the United hierarchy for their problems over the past six years.

However, Solskjaer has defended the board and admits that he is happy with their plan for the future.

Woodward under pressure

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been heavily criticised for United's recent failings in the transfer market.

United have spent over £800 million since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, but their recruitment department have made a lot of poor decisions.

Big money signings like Angel Di Maria and Fred have failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford, so United have struggled on the pitch.

The Red Devils are currently 12th in the table and have only won two of their opening eight league fixtures.

Director of football

After Jose Mourinho was sacked last year, United were reportedly looking to appoint their first director of football.

Manchester City have had a lot of success with Txiki Begiristain, so United also wanted to revamp their transfer strategy.

Edwin Van Der Sar, Darren Fletcher and Paul Mitchell have all been linked with the position over the past few months.

However, the club appear to have gone cold on the idea and they are yet to hire somebody for the role.

"The manager has the final say"

United spent £145million in the summer on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Solskjaer insists that he has full control over who United sign, so he is on board with the club's transfer policy.

"We're planning long-term. I've been given the job, and if you lose a game or two, you don't wait for a call to be given assurances," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"But we started out with a plan and a recruitment plan is in place. I am 100 per cent sure from my time here that the structure is right because it is always the manager who has the final say.

"Myself and Mick (Mike Phelan) are the ones who make the decisions on the players that we want to have. It's then up to the scouts and whether the players are available before the negotiations."

United are now expected to try and sign some reinforcements in the January transfer window.