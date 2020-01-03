No transfers, no problem for Liverpool

The new decade has begun, and Liverpool could not be entering 2020 any more differently compared to when they began the previous decade.

Reds rise from the bottom to the top

Liverpool were a mess both on and off the pitch, with Rafael Benítez sacked for a decline in form, Roy Hodgson plummeting the Reds towards the relegation zone in the Premier League and the club itself edging towards possible administration, ultimately saved by John W Henry and Fenway Sports Group.

Now, Liverpool are the European and World champions, with a team and manager that are envied across the footballing globe. Jürgen Klopp has transformed the Reds into a side which no longer fears failure or is mired in mediocrity – instead, they are Klopp’s ‘mentality monsters’, a team which never backs down or believes the game is up, pushing relentlessly for success.

The results have been historic, with Liverpool in a great position to end their 30-year wait for the Premier League title, after winning their sixth Champions League crown at the end of last season.

Without the resources and immediate squad quality of closest rivals Manchester City, Klopp took time to assemble his squad at Anfield, delicately selecting the right talents and characters who could fit into his side and were able to adapt to his high-intensity style of play.

Klopp has also evolved his football during his time at Liverpool, from the ‘gegenpressing’ seen at Borussia Dortmund to a mixture of control and press in the last couple of years with the Reds.

Pep Guardiola has achieved something similar with Manchester City, incorporating a more dynamic style of pressing into his possession-based ‘tiki-taka’ style. Together, these two managers and clubs lead English and European football as we move into the 2020s.

Time, training and transfers key to Klopp success

As Klopp’s squad has evolved at Liverpool, transfer windows have taken on additional importance, as many recognise Klopp’s talents as a manager and the opportunity Liverpool might have for success under the German, therefore placing additional scrutiny on Liverpool’s transfer activity.

Yet Liverpool fans need not have worried. Klopp, aided by Liverpool’s brilliant staff involved in transfers, particularly sporting director Michael Edwards, have taken a mid-table squad and transformed it into one of the best in world football with a minimal net spend when compared to the majority of their rivals.

Moreover, almost all of Liverpool’s signings during the Klopp era have either been successes, continuing works in progress or players who did not quite make the grade at Anfield but were sold for a profit or bought at such a minimal price.

2016 saw the successful arrivals of Joël Matip, Sadio Mané, Georginio Wijnaldum and Ragnar Klavan, with Alex Manninger a distant squad player, Loris Karius an ultimate disappointment for a first-choice goalkeeper but one who cost less than £5m, and Marko Grujić, a work in progress who if sold will make a big profit for the Reds.

One year later, the successes kept coming in the shape of Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, even if injuries have disrupted the latter’s progress.

Dominic Solanke did not work out but he was sold at a massive profit to Bournemouth, while January 2018 saw arguably Klopp’s most successful and significant transfer so far at Liverpool – Virgil van Dijk. £75m, as it turns out, was a bargain for the brilliant Dutchman, undoubtedly the best centre-back in world football at present.

The following summer saw the biggest investment yet by FSG, with Alisson, Naby Keïta, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho signed by the Reds.

The four signings may have cost almost £180m, but Alisson is now possibly the world’s best goalkeeper and Fabinho the world’s best defensive midfielder. Meanwhile, Shaqiri has been an extremely useful squad player for just £13m from Stoke City, and Keïta is improving every week, with enough talent to join Fabinho as one of the best midfielders in the world.

All Liverpool need is Minamino

Last summer, little was done by Liverpool in the transfer market, with only youngsters Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg signed, plus backup goalkeepers Adrián and Andy Lonergan. Liverpool were linked with numerous players, most frequently with another attacker to compliment the front three of Salah, Mané and Roberto Firmino, but Klopp was in no rush to make any unnecessary additions to his squad. Liverpool did not need to sign anyone – they now had, and have, one of the best squads around, and only the perfect player would be acquired at the right price.

In the future Klopp may need to plan again and build another great team as his current one ages, but whilst the planning may have already begun on that front by Liverpool’s forward-thinking team upstairs, there is no need to start the transition yet in the transfer market.

Enter Takumi Minamino.

Only the perfect player would be acquired, and Klopp sees Minamino as the perfect fit as another attacking option for Liverpool’s squad. Minamino was signed by Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg for a release clause of just over £7m, an absolute steal in today’s market.

The 25-year-old Japanese forward was excellent against the Reds when Salzburg and Liverpool met in this season’s Champions League group stages, but Liverpool were already aware of his talent and suitability and were in negotiations to bring Minamino to Anfield for January.

Other players may be linked – could Liverpool do with a back-up left-back for Robertson? Or at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold? Do they need another number nine? However, that would miss the brilliant planning and flexibility available to Klopp with the squad he has built – for instance James Milner can provide cover at full-back whilst being an option in midfield.

Such flexibility cannot last forever, and again names such as Jamal Lewis from Norwich City should be linked with Liverpool as the club continues to plan for the future. After all, the best time to strengthen is when you are at your peak and have an advantage over the chasing pack, and, when you are at an elite level, standing still is effectively falling behind.

However, if Liverpool do not sign anyone else in this January transfer window, there will be no panic or hysteria, such is the complete trust in Klopp and Liverpool’s staff and the quality that is already at Liverpool’s disposal. They are title favourites for a reason.