Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women preview: North London Derby rivarly keeps growing

Arsenal look to give their fans a win against across local rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, at a sold-out Meadow Park after back-to-back defeats.

Last November saw the first ever North London Derby played in the league; with goals from Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema, Spurs lost 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a FA WSL record crowd of 38,262 fans.

Although it’s no 38,000 fans, Meadow Park has a sell-out crowd of over 4,000 and after being at full capacity for their last match against Chelsea, this is the first time in WSL history that a club sells out consecutive home matches.

Joe Montemurro saw his side’s title hopes hit with a blow after falling short in their last two WSL fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester City who both now sit above the reigning Champions.

With only eight matches left in the league, the Gunners' chances of defending their crown are unlikely if they drop any more points.

Chelsea are only one point ahead in second, but have a game in hand, while City sit three points clear of Arsenal at the summit.

While the visitors sit in seventh; just three points separate Tottenham from fourth place Manchester United.

Karen Hills and Juan Amoros’ side have not played a WSL match since they fell 3-0 away to Manchester United mid-January as their fixture against Bristol City was postponed last weekend when the Hive was deemed unplayable.

Last time out

The inaugural Women's Football Weekend saw Arsenal paint North London red.

After a goalless first half, Little broke the deadlock in the 66th minute from a brilliant strike just outside the box that left Rebecca Spencer hopeless.

Miedema capatalised from a Spurs defensive error to crush any chance of the hosts equalising.

Despite the scoreline, the match was almost levelled between the two sides.

Tottenham grew in confidence and eased into competing with the Champions with clear opportunities that could have put the home side in the lead, including a Kit Graham shot denied by the post.

Spurs managed ten shots where Arsenal had 17 and the visitors managed to eventually control the rhythm of the game and possession to see out the scoreline.

Emma Mitchell transfer

Since the reverse fixture in November, Spurs have reinforced their squad with the transfer of Emma Mitchell from Arsenal.



The transfer had plenty of backlash against the defender for switching between rival clubs, but the women's game is not at the privilege point where players are able to pick and choose where they go just yet.

While Mitchell switching loyalties for half a season is not a problem in the WSL just yet, the new North London rivalry is slowly brewing.

This is the first time the defender has been back at Meadow Park since joining Spurs.

When and where

The derby kicks off at 14:00 GMT this Sunday at Meadow Park, live on BBC Red Button.