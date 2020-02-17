EFL Team of the Week: 10th-16th February

GK: Christian Walton (Blackburn Rovers)

It was a good week for Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers. The Championship side recorded a 3-0 victory over Hull City in midweek and followed it up by beating Charlton Athletic 2-0 away from home.

Christian Walton earns himself a place in the team of the week after back to back clean sheets saw his side move to within three points of the play-off places.

Walton made a total of seven saves in the game against Charlton, withstanding an onslaught from relegation threatened Addicks and earning his side all three points.

RWB: Luke Ayling (Leeds United)

After a torrid run saw Leeds United’s gap of thirteen points to third place quashed to just separation by goal difference, it appears the Whites may be back in form.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side earned a point away at Griffin Park before putting in a dominant 1-0 display against Bristol City at home.

Right back Luke Ayling impressed on both occasions, scoring the winner at Elland Road on Saturday. Ayling made nine tackles over the two games, as well as a total of eight shots from his defensive position, highlighting his effectiveness at either end of the pitch.

CB: Harry Darling (Cambridge United)

With back to back wins, Cambridge United moved into the top half of the League Two table at the weekend.

Midweek saw the U’s impress away to Scunthorpe United, before a 2-1 home victory against Bradford City.

Defender Harry Darling levelled the scoring for Cambridge in the 84th minute before a 91st minute winner for the home side was supplied by Harvey Knibbs.

Harry Darling has broken into Cambridge’s first team this season, and at just 20-years-old the goal marks his second of his career.

CB: Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall)

Under Gary Rowett, Millwall have enjoyed somewhat of a revival, with a good run of form distinguishing any fears of a relegation battle. However, with the Lions going off the boil in recent weeks it appears they have turned it around again with two impressive results this week.

A 1-1 draw at home to Fulham was followed up with a 1-0 win away to the leagues best home side, Preston North End.

Defender Shaun Hutchinson impressed in both encounters, winning seven aerial duels and three tackles against Fulham and scoring the winner against Preston.

The results leave Millwall within reach of the play-offs, just four points behind sixth place.

Embed from Getty Images

CB: Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers)

Bristol Rovers are far from lifting up any tress in League One at the moment, they sit thirteenth in the table with no fears of relegation and very little hope of play-off contention.

However, they enjoyed a successful week drawing 0-0 away to Tranmere Rovers and beating Blackpool 2-1 at home.

Youngster Alfie Kilgour won a total of twelve aerial duels over both games as well as scoring the equaliser against Blackpool.

The win ended a run of fifteen games without a win and Pirates fans will hope the three points will be a turning point in their season.

LWB: Ibou Touray (Salford City)

Sitting eight points outside the League Two play-off places, Salford City’s dream of back to back promotions isn’t over yet.

In midweek, they fell to a dramatic 3-2 defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle yet they recovered at the weekend with a 1-0 away victory against Stevenage.

Left back Ibou Touray has played more minutes than any other Salford player and added his fifth assist of the season on Saturday.

CM: Callum Connolly (Fleetwood Town)

With two wins this week, Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town are now unbeaten in their last seven outings, with four wins on the bounce.

Everton academy product Callum Connolly, who is now enjoying his seventh spell away from Goodison Park, impressed over the weekend.

The versatile defender or midfielder opened the scoring against Wycombe Wanderers as Fleetwood look to close the gap on the top six.

Embed from Getty Images

CM: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town)

Ipswich Town’s hopes of bouncing back straight into the Championship have taken somewhat of a hit in recent weeks, yet they returned to winning ways at the weekend with an emphatic victory over Burton Albion.

With two goals and an assist, Alan Judge carried his side in their 4-1 win at Portman Road, a result which ended a run of four games without three points.

Ipswich sit seventh in League One, however, they remain just five points off the head of the table.

RW: Kayden Jackson (Ipswich Town)

Whilst two goals from Judge were crucial in Ipswich’s win, a brace from forward Kayden Jackson ensured the three points were secure for the Tractor Boys.

Jackson also supplied an assist for Judge as the pair combined to put Ipswich’s season back on track.

LW: Mark Cullen (Port Vale)

Three wins on the bounce for Port Vale has moved the Staffordshire club into the League Two play-off picture, an overachievement considering pre-season aspirations.

Vale hung on to a 3-2 victory away against Forest Green Rovers in midweek, despite two late red cards, and they followed it up with a 3-0 thumping of Colchester United at the weekend.

Mark Cullen grabbed a brace for Vale as the side now sets their sight on remaining inside the play-off picture.

ST- Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley)

The shock result across the EFL was Barnsley’s 3-0 thumping away to promotion hopefuls Fulham.

The Tykes had gone six games without a win before beating Fulham and the Yorkshire club has Cauley Woodrow to thank for the score line.

Woodrow scored two and provided an assist for the other; he now has thirteen goals for the season meaning he is averaging a goal every other game for the side bottom of the table.

Despite remaining at the foot of the league, Barnsley fans will be hoping this result will be enough to spearhead a fight against dropping down back into the depths of League One.