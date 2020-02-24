WSL Week 15 round-up: City-Chelsea stalemate; Birmingham dropping and Man Utd ruin Everton housewarming party

Manchester City hold Chelsea in six goal thriller

Manchester City’s game with Chelsea always looked like it was going to be a crunch title battle. City came into the game on a FA WSL record of eleven consecutive home wins, while Chelsea were unbeaten in 20 league games.

With records like that it wasn’t surprising that Sunday’s game ended in a stalemate, the fifth of the last six games between the sides to do so.

Manchester City took the lead twice through Ellen White and Georgia Stanway but were pegged back by Ji So-Yun and Magdalena Eriksson before Beth England scored the goal of the game to put her side ahead in the 74th minute.

Lauren Hemp levelled the scores two minutes later as it ended 3-3 with City and Alan Mahon left ruing Stanway’s missed penalty when the scores were 2-2.

The result means Emma Hayes’ side remain in the best position to secure the WSL title, despite sitting second in the table. They are just one point behind City and have a game in hand over their rivals.

Birmingham dragged into relegation battle

Bristol City picked up only their second victory in the FA WSL this season with a 1-0 win over Birmingham City this weekend.

Both victories have come since the turn of the year and their upturn of form coincides with Birmingham’s downturn. The Blues haven’t scored a league goal in 475 minutes of football, ironically their last coming against Bristol at the beginning of December.

Marta Tejedor’s side have lost their five WSL games since then and are now just one point above Liverpool in the relegation place with a game in hand.

The win was key for Bristol who are now three point above the Reds but now face Arsenal in their next fixture.

Birmingham’s game with Liverpool is yet to be rearranged after it was postponed last month but it currently looks like it will be a crunch fixture in the relegation battle.

Manchester United ruin Everton’s housewarming

Everton welcomed Manchester United in their first home game at new permanent home Walton Hall Park.

Prior to the game Casey Stoney’s side had only won once in the FA WSL this year but their record against the Toffees was impressive. They had won all three previous games between the sides, scoring three goals on each occasion.

They repeated the feat again on Sunday this time winning 3-2 at Everton’s housewarming party. Lauren James had scored four goals against Everton, but she wasn’t in the squad for this weekend’s game meaning Leah Galton who netted a brace and Ella Toone had to step up to grab the goals.

Danielle Turner and Lucy Graham scored the goals for Willie Kirk’s side but the result means Man Utd occupy the ‘best of the rest’ position in fourth.

Rest of the action

Liverpool dropped to the bottom of the table after their 4-2 loss to West Ham United at Rush Green and Bristol’s result at Birmingham.

The Hammers scored their four goals by the hour mark before Rachel Furness scored twice in the last twenty minutes.

Furness now has four goals since signing in January and looks like the Reds’ only hope of staying up.

Tottenham Hotspur moved up to sixth with a 1-0 win over a ten woman Brighton and Hove Albion side with a Rianna Dean penalty.