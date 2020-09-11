Liverpool vs Leeds United preview: A historic rivalry reignited

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: The Liverpool FC club crest on the outside of the stadium before the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Liverpool and Porto at Anfield on April 9, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Champions versus champions. A rivalry reignited. The stage is set for a feisty opening day clash between Liverpool and Leeds United.

These two have not met in the league since 2004, but tomorrow afternoon they will lock horns once again in the topflight.

The last time these two met wasn't actually that long ago. Back in 2016 these two sides drew each other in the EFL Cup, with Liverpool running out comfortable 2-0 victors - despite Kemar Roofe striking the post for Leeds.

While it was Jurgen Klopp's second season in charge at the Reds, things have changed drastically for both sides since.

At the time, Leeds were aiming for the EFL Championship play offs, but were falling short season after season. Now, in the hands of Marcelo Bielsa, the Whites have taken the second division by storm and the sky is the limit.

For Liverpool, well the rise has been exponential. From trailing the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea every season, the Reds have gone on to win both the Champions League and the Premier League since these two last met up.

Head to head

Over the years, it is safe to say that Liverpool have had the better of Leeds United, but that doesn't mean the Whites have been without their moments.

On the run up to their relegation, Liverpool consistently had the upper hand over the West Yorkshiremen - including two 3-1s and a 4-0 thrashing in the early 2000s.

The last time Leeds pulled off a victory over the Merseyside club was back in 2001. Which just so happened to be a league double, with that famous 4-3 victory at Elland Road, and then a 2-1 away victory in the following April.

Records are there to be broken

Liverpool boast one of the most impressive home records in world football. Unbeaten in the last 59 at Anfield, with 48 wins and 11 draws. To make matters worse, Klopp's men are on a 17-match winning streak against newly promoted Premier League sides.

On the opening day, Klopp is absolutely ruthless. The German has been in charge of the last four season openers and has won three and drawn the other - no doubt Liverpool will be quick out of the blocks tomorrow.

For Leeds, they hold a favourable record on the opening day too. The Whites have impressively never lost an opening game of a Premier League season - a feat that will take some keeping hold of come Saturday afternoon.

Either way, one of their records is set to be in tatters on Sunday morning.

Super Salah

Keep an eye on the Egyptian winger tomorrow as he is set to break a club record.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Mohammed Salah has been synonymous with goals. Tomorrow however, he could become the first Liverpool player to score in four consecutive Premier League opening matches - only Teddy Sheringham has equalled four.

Bamford's time to step up

In the past couple of seasons, Patrick Bamford has had his critics. Through the sheer volume of chances that are created in Bielsa's relentless regime, many have said he hasn't scored enough.

With the arrival of Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia CF for a club record £13m, this could be the last chance for Bamford to prove he is the one.

There are no sacred cows in Bielsa's starting eleven, and Bamford's constant appearance in that eleven is testament to his importance to his side. The 27-year-old topped Leeds' goalscoring in their title winning season, and now it is time to prove he can compete with the best of the best.

Liverpool team news

Just the two absentees for Liverpool in the first game back. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out with a knee injury he sustained back in August's pre-season.

New signing, Konstantinos Tsimikas is still in quarantine following his arrival from Olympiacos.

There are doubts over Jordan Henderson's knee injury, however he may still feature. Xherdan Shaqiri should be clear to play, though he is likely to remain on the bench.

Leeds United team news

There are two ongoing long-term injuries in the Leeds camp. Gaetano Berardi sidelined himself in the final few weeks of his contract at the end of last season, he could be out for as long as nine months.

Adam Forshaw is on his way back after a lengthy spell out of the team - it has been almost a year since he last featured in the Whites midfield.

Bielsa revealed in his press conference yesterday that new signings Rodrigo, and Robin Koch are match fit and therefore are available for selection at Anfield tomorrow.