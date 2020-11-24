Sky Bet League One Round-Up: Hull City ease past Ipswich; Burton shock Charlton

Above: Hull City scored three away at Ipswich Town to stay two points clear at the top of League One

Hull City stay top of Sky Bet League One after beating Ipswich Town 3-0 at Portman Road with the Tigers stretching their winning streak to six straight wins in all competitions.

McCann's Tigers tame the Tractor Boys

Mallik Wilks opened the scoring after two minutes to set the tone of the performance for Hull City. Ipswich had a lot of the ball, but Hull were ruthless with their finishing. Josh Magennis scored just before half time to make it 2-0 with a cool finish, and when Tom Eaves came off the bench and netted smartly to make it 3-0 it showed that McCann's men really are doing everything they can to establish themselves as promotion contenders, albeit very early on in the season.

Posh win narrowly to keep the pressure on the Tigers; Lincoln go third with victory at Swindon

It was Jonson Clarke-Harris who was the hero for Peterborough United as they scraped by at home against Plymouth Argyle to keep the pressure on Hull City at the top of the league. The visitors are still without an away win this season and they are currently in 11th place with 19 points after 13 games. Just behind the Posh are Lincoln City, who needed a late winner from Lewis Montsma to secure all three points away at Swindon Town. Town should have had a late equaliser, but Mathieu Baudry somehow managed to put a free header over the crossbar from close range.

Portsmouth held by Oxford; Burton shock Charlton

Sean Raggett's first-half goal looked to have set fourth-placed Portsmouth on course for another victory, but Alex Gorrin scored a 69th-minute penalty to earn Oxford United a 1-1 draw and halt Pompey's promotion push. Oxford's triple substitution changed the game in the second half and in truth either side could have won the game but lacked the cutting edge in front of goal. Tempers frayed after the full time whistle with many players getting involved in an altercation that will no doubt be investigated in the coming weeks.

Arguably the biggest shock of the night came at the Pirelli Stadium where Burton Albion beat high-flying Charlton Athletic 4-2 with goals from Lucas Atkins, Joe Powell, Sam Hughes and Charles Vernam. Paul Smyth and Chuks Aneke netted for Charlton but it counted for nothing more than a consolation as Burton moved off the bottom of the division into 22nd position. Charlton are in sixth and occupy the last of the play-off spots.

Accrington into ninth; Doncaster pull off a stunning comeback

Colby Bishop scored the only goal of the game as Accrington Stanley extended their unbeaten league run to six games with a 1-0 win over Crewe Alexandra . Bishop scored in the 59th minute after a Matt Butcher free-kick was pushed on to the crossbar by Will Jaaskelainen and Bishop was there to head over the line. It was also a sixth successive league clean sheet for Stanley, who are closing on the top six with games in hand. Crewe are 14th and their main problem is scoring goals.

Doncaster Rovers pulled off a remarkable comeback against Blackpool to win 3-2 at the Keepmoat Stadium. First half goals from Jerry Yates and CJ Hamilton had the visitors to the Keepmoat in complete control, but Rovers roared back after the break to triumph with strikes from Cameron John, Reece James and skipper Ben Whiteman to see Doncaster move into tenth place.

MK Dons and Shrews draw, as do Rochdale and Cobblers

Second-half goals from Carlton Morris and Cameron Jerome rescued MK Dons a 2-2 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town. The Shews - who came into the game on a seven-match winless run in League One - had led 2-0 thanks to efforts from Shaun Whalley and Marc Pugh. However, Dons substitute Morris pulled one back and veteran frontman Jerome completed the recovery.

At the Crown Oil area, Stephen Humphrys rescued a point for Rochdale with a stunning 85th-minute free-kick in a 1-1 draw against Northampton Town. Keith Curle's side looked on course for victory having led 1-0 since the 20th minute when Harry Smith climbed to meet Mark Marshall's corner with a towering header which ripped into the roof of Jay Lynch's net. However, Humphrys struck home a free kick with just five minutes remaining to see the spoils shared.

Gills beat AFC Wimbledon, Wigan held at home to Bristol Rovers

Dominic Samuel scored his first league goal since September as Gillingham beat AFC Wimbledon to end the visitors' five-match unbeaten run and end their hoodoo at home on a Tuesday that stretched back five years. Ben Heneghan levelled in the 28th minute when he glanced a header from former Gillingham midfielder Callum Reilly's cross into the bottom corner, but Samuel restored the hosts' lead in the 57th minute when he acrobatically poked home after meeting Ogilvie's pinpoint cross to ensure Gills move up to 13th.

Finally, Wigan Athletic saw their winless run extend to 12 matches after playing out a goalless draw at home to fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers. Both sides came close to opening the scoring in the space of a minute in the opening stages, but neither could break the deadlock with Wigan now bottom of the league and Rovers occupying the final relegation spot.

